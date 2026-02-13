6 Chain Restaurants With Bigger T-Bone Steaks Than Any Other Chains

These chains serve massive T-bone steaks built to impress.

When it comes to hearty, filling steaks, the T-Bone is up there as a great option for those who want a little extra meat on their plates. “This iconic steak is really two steaks in one. Bold, beefy New York strip on one side and mild, tender filet mignon on the other, separated by the t-shaped bone,” explain the experts at Omaha Steaks. So where can you get one that’s seriously impressive? Here are six chain restaurants where the T-bone steaks are gigantic and delicious.

Ruth’s Chris

The 24 oz T-Bone at Ruth’s Chris is a combination of tender filet and hearty New York Strip from the top loin that make for a full-flavored USDA Prime cut. This giant cut of meat is perfect for sharing, or for one hungry diner to enjoy. “The T bone was huge and it was really good. The meat melted in my mouth,” one diner shared.

Smith & Wollensky

Smith & Wollensky has a delicious hearty 26 oz USDA Prime Dry-Aged T-Bone on the menu diners rave about. Another great option for those who want to share a meal is the Surf & Turf for Two, which includes an 18 oz. filet and twin Maine lobster tails with garlic butter and chimichurri. Diners can enhance their steaks with options like Bone Marrow and Brandy Peppercorn Sauce.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Texas Roadhouse

The Porterhouse T-Bone at Texas Roadhouse is two steak cuts (filet and strip) in one Texas-sized 23 oz steak. “The Porterhouse T bone is my favorite, 23 oz cooked rare is perfect if you have a taste for fresh tender meat,” one diner shared. The 20 oz Bone-In Ribeye is also an excellent option.

LongHorn Steakhouse

The Fire-Grilled T-Bone at LongHorn Steakhouse is two signature cuts on one bone. “This steak T-Bone combines the rich flavor of a strip with a tender buttery filet in one big 18 oz. bone-in cut,” the chain says. “Boldly seasoned with our smoky Char Seasoning and fire-grilled to perfection.”

Logan’s Roadhouse

The USDA Choice 22 oz. Porterhouse at Logan’s Roadhouse is “the king of the T-bones… We use only butcher-selected, grain-fed beef, and grill our steaks over an open flame with real mesquite wood for a flavor you won’t find anywhere else,” the restaurant says. “The 22oz porterhouse was the star of the show! Both the filet and strip were incredibly tender and great flavor, would absolutely get again,” one diner shared via Yelp.

Fogo de Chão

The Wagyu Porterhouse at Fogo de Chão is a showstopper of a steak. This premium graded 30oz. bone-in cut includes both a New York Strip and Filet which has been aged for 21 days. The Dry-Aged Tomahawk Ancho is also a delicious alternative, made from 36oz. Long Bone Ribeye dry aged for a minimum of 42 days.