4 Chain Restaurants for the Best Steak and Eggs, According to Chefs

Chefs reveal the chain restaurants that serve the juiciest steaks and fluffiest eggs.

When you want a hearty meal that will get you through the day, there’s no better way to start the morning than with steak and eggs. It’s filling, rich and indulgent, and feels luxurious yet comforting at the same time. There’s no shortage of diners and breakfast spots that serve the plate, but if you want the best of the best, this is where you should go, according to Michelin-trained Chef Andrew Owens, a private chef in California.

Black Bear Diner

Black Bear Diner serves breakfast all day, so no matter what time the craving for steak and eggs hits, you’re covered. “The New York Steak & Eggs (or their epic chicken fried twist) brings the thunder, a thick 10 oz USDA Choice steak grilled to juicy, flavorful perfection, three eggs any style, homemade biscuits begging for gravy, and sides like crispy hash browns or country potatoes,” says Chef Andrew. He adds, “It’s got that mountain cabin warmth, massive hearty portions, and comforting soul,

IHOP

Talk about a substantial meal! IHOP offers Sirloin steak tips with two eggs, golden hashbrowns and two fluffy pancakes for just $17.29. “Fans lose their minds over the huge portions, consistent steak tenderness and how it turns breakfast into a full-on celebration,” says Chef Andrew. “This one’s your go-to for feeling like a king from the first bite.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Denny’s

Denny’s offers a generous portion of T-bone steak with two eggs, crispy hash browns, and your choice of bread for around $20.00. “Denny’s is the 24/7 diner warrior that never lets you down,” says Chef Andrew. “It’s affordable, reliable, and nails that no fuss, filling punch perfect for late-night cravings or sunrise power ups,” he says. “Fans adore the straightforward deliciousness and how it always crushes the classic combo with greasy spoon perfection!”

Waffle House

With its unbeatable grit and energy, Waffle House is a Southern treasure. The Sirloin & Eggs is a flavorful 5-oz USDA Choice sirloin, quick grilled to juicy glory, two eggs your way, hash browns scattered (smothered, covered, chunked go wild!), and those legendary waffles stealing the show. Chef Andrew, who is from the Atlanta area, says, “It’s fast, affordable, open all night vibes, and that addictive simplicity, fans call it the best breakfast in the world for the value, speed, and pure unpretentious fire. This one’s your late-night or early-morning soulmate!”