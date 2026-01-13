7 Chain Ribeye Steaks Diners Say Are Worth the Price

From budget-friendly chains to upscale steakhouses, diners say these ribeye steaks deliver real value.

I love to cook and there are few things I like better than a perfectly cooked ribeye steak, marbled, medium rare, seared in a cast-iron or over a charcoal grill. As much as I love to cook, it’s so much nicer when someone does the work for you, and there are even solid chain restaurants that serve a mean ribeye steak for a great value. Here are 7 chain restaurants that have a good ribeye steak, according to diners.

Smith & Wollensky

Certainly more of a special occasion place, but if you want high-quality, fans say Smith & Wollensky is it. “My wife and I try a different steakhouse every year for our anniversary. S&W opened a restaurant in the Philippines a few months ago and we decided to try,” a commenter said. “We ordered medium rare, but looking at the photos it looks like it’s definitely on the rare side. Regardless, the steak tasted wonderful. Probably my favorite among the ones we’ve tried over the years.” Others love it, too, with comments like “an absolutely beautiful ribeye from Smith and Wollensky,” on a photo on Reddit.

Outback Steakhouse

At Outback Steakhouse, they just know how to do a good steak and remain consistent. “I’ve had their bone-in ribeyes and they’re always amazing. Although juicy without it, the $2 upcharge for garlic butter is worth it,” a review on Yelp said. “The food was hot and served exactly as we ordered (we got the bone-in ribeye, medium rare, it was tender and hot!),” another said.

Mastro’s Ocean Club

Fans say Mastro’s Ocean Club steaks hold up, even after a long ride home. “I have been working in the neighborhood where Mastros is in front of. It’s been about 8 years since I’ve had their steak,” a reviewer said. “I did take out as I was fresh off work and had to drive home. But even with the two hour drive. It was to die for. So damn good.” Another stated, “perfectly cooked and amazing crust!”

Longhorn Steakhouse

Fans say Longhorn Steakhouse leaves customers impressed. “My son asked to go there for his 13th birthday. I’m not really into chain restaurants but whatever, it was his birthday,” a reviewer said. “I was honestly really impressed. Both of our steaks were amazing, and the prices were more than fair – like $32 for the cowboy ribeye, including sides. The same meal would have cost at least $20 more at my favorite local steakhouse, and it was easily just as good.” Another said, “excellent ribeyes there. Especially the bone in.”

The Capital Grille

At The Capital Grille, grilled ribeye (among other cuts) are yet another amazing choice on the menu for customers. "I get the porcini rubbed ribeye medium rare and it's very good," a commenter said on Reddit. "Dry aged Strip or boneless ribeye if they have it. Don't pay for a third of the weight in bone," another suggested.

Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse will continue to be brought up in conversation, and is clearly a fan favorite when it comes to chains. “Every time we eat there or pick up our 20oz Bone in ribeye they are always grilled to perfection,” a commenter said on a Yelp. “I think the prices are pretty reasonable. I ordered a large bone in ribeye medium rare and it came out moo’ing.. just how I like it. I added the mushrooms and onions for an added fee,” another said.

Ruth’s Chris Steak House

Ruth’s Chris Steak House is another that comes up often, known for serving quality cuts to their customers. “My husband [loved] the filet mignon. It was done [perfectly and] it [melts] into your mouth, I love the ribeye and our son [did], too,” a reviewer said on Tripadvisor. “I ordered a filet 11oz for my wife and a ribeye 16 oz for myself along with the fingerling potatoes, lobster mac n cheese and two glasses of wine. The steaks were delicious as well as everything else,” another said.