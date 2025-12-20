5 Chain Restaurants With the Most Tender Ribeye Steaks, According to Butchers

Butchers reveal restaurant chains serving ribeye steaks that are exceptionally tender and rich.

Ribeye steaks offer an ideal balance of rich flavor, tenderness and juiciness that’s hard to beat. When prepared properly, they’re among the most satisfying cuts of beef you can order. Often, you can tell whether a ribeye is worth your time and money before the first bite — and once your knife cuts through it, the level of tenderness and quality becomes immediately clear. According to Gabriel LLaurado, butcher, Co-Founder, CMO, CTO Meat N’ Bone, there are three factors butchers look for in a tender ribeye:

Heavy marbling throughout the muscle

Thick cuts that cook evenly

Prime or Wagyu beef for superior texture

To help avoid a costly disappointing meal, Eat This, Not That! asked LLaurado to share the top five steakhouses with the most tender ribeye.

The Wagyu House / The Wagyu Bar

Known for its exceptional wagyu beef with fun, interactive dining, a stylish, inviting atmosphere, and attentive service, The Wagyu House is a great place to go for ribeye.

LLaurado, who is associated with the chain, says, “Their Wagyu ribeye is prized for extraordinary marbling, delivering unmatched tenderness, richness, and a buttery mouthfeel.”

Complete Meal Pairing: LLaurado suggests the following: Bone marrow, truffle fries, and roasted vegetables.

Prime + Proper

Located in Detroit, Prime + Proper is expanding and opening in Nashville soon. It’s a go-to for

LLaurado who says the ribeye is excellent.

“Prime + Proper’s ribeye benefits from in-house butchery and aging, producing a steak that’s deeply flavorful, tender, and expertly finished.”

Complete Meal Pairing: LLaurado suggests the following: Duck fat potatoes and charred greens.

Bavette’s Steakhouse

Bavette’s Steakhouse has a sultry, speakeasy‑like, old‑school steakhouse atmosphere with dim lighting, plush seating, jazz music, chandeliers and vintage‑inspired décor that feels timeless. But that atmosphere isn’t the only reason diners love the steakhouse–they have incredible food.

According to LLaurado, “Bavette’s ribeye is classic and indulgent — richly marbled, deeply beefy, and cooked with precision. It’s a textbook example of steakhouse excellence.”

Complete Meal Pairing: LLaurado suggests the following: Garlic mashed potatoes and creamed spinach.

Saltgrass Steak House

Saltgrass Steak House is an award-winning restaurant that serves a worthy ribeye.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

“Saltgrass offers a reliably tender ribeye with balanced seasoning and a satisfying beef-forward profile,” says LLaurado.

Complete Meal Pairing: LLaurado suggests the following: Seasoned vegetables and a shrimp skewer.

Mastro’s

Mastro’s is legendary for its fine dining experience and high-quality food. LLaurado says it’s a must-try.

“Mastro’s ribeye is known for premium sourcing, excellent marbling, and a luxurious finish that appeals to serious steak enthusiasts.”

Complete Meal Pairing: LLaurado suggests the following: Lobster mac & cheese and roasted Brussels sprouts.