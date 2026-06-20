5 Steakhouses With the Best Side Dishes, According to Chefs

Chefs share the chain steakhouses that serve standout side dishes.

The steak may be the headliner at a steakhouse, but chefs will tell you that the sides can often steal the spotlight. From creamy potatoes to charred vegetables and indulgent mac and cheese, the right sides can turn a good steak dinner into a memorable one. Some chain steakhouses, in particular, have built reputations not just on their cuts of beef, but on side dishes that rival the entrée itself. To find the best sides at steakhouses, Eat This, Not That! asked chefs to share their favorite chain restaurants. Here are the top five.

Hal’s The Steakhouse

Hal’s The Steakhouse has two locations–one in Atlanta and the other in Nashville–and the regional spot is getting a lot of buzz.

“Hal’s The Steakhouse sides have rich flavor, generous portions, and classic steakhouse execution,” says Kerby Morgan Jr., chef and owner of Coastal Cuisine. “Whether it’s the creamed spinach, potatoes, or other signature accompaniments, each side is prepared with the same attention to detail as the steaks.” He adds, “I can appreciate the balance of indulgence and consistency, creating side dishes that can easily hold their own alongside the main course.”

Morton’s The Steakhouse

Morton’s The Steakhouse delivers a consistent, upscale steakhouse experience with USDA Prime steaks, rich classic sides, and a polished, special-occasion atmosphere that Abbie Gellman, MS, RD, CDN, Owner of Chef Abbie Gellman and the Director of Culinary Medicine and Teaching Kitchen at SBH Health System, loves.

“I particularly like their vegetable sides, like the wedge salad and brussels sprouts, which are prepared nicely and not overly saturated with fatty toppings or oil,” she says.

Bob’s Steak & Chop House

6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Fans enjoy Bob’s Steak & Chop House for its oversized, high-quality USDA Prime steaks and old-school steakhouse atmosphere that feels both classic and indulgent. It’s especially known for its famously large glazed carrot, strong service, and consistently satisfying, no-frills approach to premium steakhouse dining.

Most steakhouses throw a vegetable on the plate because they feel obligated to. Bob’s has made a single carrot iconic,” says Chef Shelley, personal chef and founder of The Personal Chef Business Academy. “The first thing you notice is the size; it’s almost comically large. What keeps people talking about it, though, is the texture.” Chef Shelley adds, “It’s incredibly tender without being mushy and has a sweet glaze that complements the steak. Most restaurant sides are forgettable. This one is so good that people talk about it as much as the steak.”

Ruth’s Chris Steak

Ruth’s Chris Steak is one of the pricey chain steakhouses, but fans say it’s worth the hefty bill. Known for its high-quality USDA Prime steaks cooked in a signature 1,800°F broiler and served on 500°F plates, which keeps them sizzling hot throughout the meal,” the sides are equally as famous.

“While the steaks get most of the attention, the sides are a big reason guests keep coming back,” says Ashley Okerstrom, Holistic Personal Chef & Certified Holistic Nutrition Coach, Owner, Cooking Queens Creations. “The creamed spinach is a classic, the sweet potato casserole with its pecan crust is always a favorite, and the Brussels sprouts with bacon and honey butter show that even a vegetable side can be packed with flavor,” She explains, ” As a holistic personal chef and certified holistic nutrition coach, I appreciate that Ruth’s Chris puts just as much care into its vegetable dishes as it does its richer steakhouse favorites. What stands out to me is the attention they give to every part of the plate.” Chef Ashley adds, “Great sides should be more than an afterthought, and Ruth’s Chris makes them just as memorable as the main course.”

LongHorn Steakhouse

For a good, affordable steak dinner, LongHorn Steakhouse doesn’t disappoint. The steaks are worth going for, but the sides, like the loaded baked potato and seasoned Brussels sprouts, are what people rave about.

“They keep the side classic, which honestly is the right move,” says Dozus, home chef, recipe developer & food blogger. “Most people want those sides to be solid and satisfying, not reinvented.”