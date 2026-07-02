5 Seafood Chains With the Best Crab Legs, According to Diners

From Joe's Crab Shack to The Boiling Crab, customers love these top-rated restaurants.

If you’re in the mood for juicy crab legs, there are some absolutely outstanding spots to get your seafood fix. Whether part of a seafood boil or all-you-can-eat feast, these restaurants have exceptionally delicious crab served with all the sides and of course delicious seasonings and sauces. Diners are so impressed with these crab meals they go back for more as often as possible, knowing they won’t be disappointed: Here are five seafood chains with the best crab legs, according to fans.

High Tide Harry’s

Diners at High Tide Harry’s rave about the delicious crab legs and other seafood offerings. “The service was great and the food was even better,” one fan said. “I had crab legs and they were so full of crab and they were cooked perfectly that I don’t ever think I could get better.”

Joe’s Crab Shack

Joe’s Crab Shack is the place to go for exceptional crab legs. “At first I thought the crab boil was expensive, but it was delicious and surprisingly I left full,” one diner shared. “Never done that before eating snow crab legs. My husband had the fried crab legs and enjoyed them!”

Captain George’s Seafood

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If you haven’t tried the crab legs at Captain George’s Seafood, you’re missing out. “The seafood buffet is nothing short of spectacular,” one fan said. “Every dish tastes freshly prepared and perfectly seasoned — from the buttery, melt-in-your-mouth crab legs to the juicy shrimp, tender scallops, and perfectly fried oysters.”

Crabby Bill’s

Crabby Bill’s has outstandingly delicious crab legs and other seafood items, diners rave. “Once the food arrived, it did not disappoint. The crab legs were absolutely phenomenal, and the raw oysters were incredibly fresh and flavorful,” one diner shared.

The Boiling Crab

The snow crab legs at The Boiling Crab are a must-have, fans say. “Just left The Boiling Crab and I’m still thinking about that sauce. Came in hungry, left gloriously messy and 100% happy. 10/10 would happily destroy another pound of crab here. Bring friends. Bring appetite. Don’t wear white,” one diner shared.