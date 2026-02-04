5 Chain Restaurants With the Best Beef Stroganoff, According to Diners

Diners reveal which chain restaurants serve the richest, creamiest beef stroganoff worth traveling for.

Beef Stroganoff is a classic dish that never seems to go out of fashion: This Russian comfort food staple is made with sauteed beef and mushrooms in a sour cream sauce, basically an umami-packed winter must-have meal. Diners craving this old-school menu item who don’t feel like cooking have a few choices when it comes to this savory, creamy, addictive melt-in-your-mouth cuisine. Here are five chain restaurants where the Beef Stroganoff is so good it’s worth the trip alone, fans say.

GRANVILLE

West Coast chain GRANVILLE has amazing Wagyu Beef Stroganoff on the menu, made with grass-fed certified humane wagyu beef, demi glace brandy sauce, mushrooms, pappardelle, horseradish aioli, and fried onion. “I had the Wagyu Beef Stroganoff, which was absolutely delicious,” one diner shared. “The sauce was rich and flavorful, with a lovely hint of rosemary that elevated the dish. I also tried the pork chop and ahi filet from others in our group, and both were equally impressive.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Noodles & Company

Noodles & Company just brought its fan-favorite Steak Stroganoff back on the menu, made from wavy egg noodles in mushroom sherry cream sauce with marinated steak, roasted mushrooms, fresh herbs and cracked pepper, topped with parmesan and Italian parsley. “Out of all the choices your company has, Stroganoff has been, is and will always be my #1. Hopefully you can consider leaving it on the menu,” one fan said.

Perkins

Perkins American Food Co. has Pot Roast Stroganoff on the menu, made with braised beef, mushrooms and onions served over tender egg noodles in a savory cream sauce with a drizzle of sour cream. “This is so good! The Perkins in Wisconsin Rapids has the best beef stroganoff! The beef is so tender and the mushroom and beef gravy is just delicious!” one fan raved.

Johnny’s Italian Steakhouse

The Filet Tips Stroganoff at Johnny’s Italian Steakhouse is made with pappardelle, sautéed mushrooms, sour cream, demi-glace and filet tips. “Tried this yesterday and it was delicious!” one diner shared on Facebook.

Buck & Honey’s

The Beef Stroganoff at Buck & Honey’s is made with tender beef and mushrooms in a rich creamy stroganoff sauce; served over pappardelle pasta with parmesan cheese and sour cream, with the option of gluten-free penne. “Everyone loved their dinners,” one diner said. “We had beef stroganoff, chicken parmigiana, scallops with mushroom risotto, shrimp tacos, walleye, and pork tenderloin. Would go back if we are in the area again.”