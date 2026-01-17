These freezer-aisle beef pot pies deliver rich gravy, tender beef, and real comfort.

Chicken pot pie is definitely the most popular meat-style pie in the freezer section. However, if you are craving red meat, beef pot pie is also an option. Generally made the same way, with chunks of beef and veggies, and topped with gravy or sauce, all cooked inside a flaky pie crust, beef pot pie is a rich and comforting meal, especially in the winter. What are the best brands in the freezer section? Here are the 5 best frozen beef pot pies with thick gravy.

Marie Callender’s Beef Pot Pie

While not as popular as its chicken version, Marie Callender’s Beef Pot Pie is known for its chunky beef and thick gravy. “I was pleasantly surprised by how good this was and will definitely get it again,” one Redditor says. It has a “beautiful golden brown crust,” even when microwaved, and “phenomenal gravy,” that is “deep, rich, complex,” they continue. “Pie filling was hearty and thick. Pie crust was excellent. Buttery, crispy, and substantial. You could tap the spoon on top and hear that satisfying muffled thump. And when you break through the crust it really cracks and crunches nicely. A true moment of excitement.”

bettergoods Beef Pot Roast Pot Pie

bettergoods Beef Pot Roast Pot Pie sold at Walmart is a great deal and delicious. The crust is “buttery and flaky,” and the meat “tender and real,” per shoppers. “The flavor was right on par with something I’d make at home.” Another adds that it offers “great taste and good flavor with the crust and fillings. The generous portion size is large enough to serve and share. And the high quality ingredients with flavorful beef, balancing with vegetables and a crust for a well-rounded dish.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Banquet Beef Pot Pie

Banquet Beef Pot Pies are “delicious and they have plenty of veggies and beef in them,” write shoppers about the budget friendly freezer find. “I like these big pot pies they are very good the chicken ones are good too but I like the beef ones better there’s a lot of extra things you can do to these too you can cook some extra vegetables and open this up and put the vegetables and then take them put some brown gravy over top of it and make a bigger meal out of it” another adds.

Swanson Beef Pot Pie

The good news? Swanson Beef Pot Pie features tender beef and hearty gravy. The bad news? The “flaky, made-from-scratch crust filled with chunks of tender beef and vegetables,” which is “the ultimate comfort food,” is only sold in Canada.

Meal Mart Pot Pie Beef

Meal Mart Pot Pie Beef has good flavor, a flaky crust (especially when baked), and tender beef. It is available at Acme, Safeway, and other mainstream grocery stores.