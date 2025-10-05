7 Chains Known for the Best Chicken Tenders and Fries

Chicken tenders and fries is one of those staple menu items you know won’t let you down—the chicken has to be deep fried of course, as do the fries, so this is by no means a “diet” meal, but it’s so delicious. Whereas tendies and fries used to be a children’s menu item, these days there are several chains known for offering upscale, grownup options. As someone who orders this classic duo more than I care to admit, I’m happy to have so many choices. Here are seven restaurants known for serving up excellent chicken tenders and fries.

Culver’s

Culver’s Original Chicken Tenders are cooked crispy golden to order with your choice of BBQ, honey mustard or ranch dipping sauces. “These Chicken Tenders get their name from the actual cut of tender, whole white meat chicken we so proudly use,” the chain says. Guests who opt for the Value Basket can get delicious fries on the side.

Freddy's 3 Piece Chicken Tender Combo is served with your choice of BBQ, ranch or honey mustard, a drink, and fries (or any other side you prefer). "My husband had the tenders and this is weird- but- hands down the best chicken tenders I've ever had. They mastered crispy batter that isn't thick," one happy customer said.

Chili’s Chicken Crisper options are a fan-favorite menu item. “We’re bringing the chicken tenders you know and love to a whole new level by pairing them with irresistible sides—creamy mac and cheese, fries, and loads of delicious dipping sauce,” the chain says.

Dave’s Hot Chicken

Everyone knows about the delicious tenders at Dave’s Hot Chicken but the “awesomely seasoned and perfectly crispy” fries are seriously next level. “Dave’s Hot Chicken is an absolute game-changer! From the moment you take your first bite, you’re hit with the perfect balance of heat and flavor,” one diner said.

Raising Cane’s

Raising Cane's has a bunch of different tender/fries options on the menu, including the Three Finger Combo which includes three Chicken Fingers, Crinkle-cut Fries, Cane Sauce, and a drink. "The person serving the food was sooooo nice and the tenders are crispy on the outside and juicy on the inside, the fries are crispy and perfectly seasoned," one fan said.

Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse has Chicken Critters on the menu: All white meat chicken tenders, golden-fried and lightly crispy. Each order is served with your choice of two sides, which if you’re sensible, should include at least one order of delicious Steak Fries.

Jollibee

I am obsessed with Jollibee‘s crispy, crunchy, delicious chicken tenders. Fans can grab a 3pc Chicken Tenders Combo, which comes with three freshly-prepared, hand-breaded all white-meat chicken tenders, served with a regular side and fountain drink. “Love Jollibee! Their fried chicken is always hot, crispy, and delicious,” one fan said.