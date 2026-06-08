5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Blackened Catfish, According to Diners

Skip the deep fryer and enjoy a flavor-packed, perfectly seasoned seafood dinner at these popular spots.

Blackened catfish is a delicious Southern classic, offering seafood fans a nice alternative to the typical fried catfish options. This style of catfish is usually served with vegetables and rice for a hearty, flavor-packed meal diners love. Many seafood restaurants across the South have great blackened catfish on the menu, but some chains have blackened catfish so good it’s worth the trip alone. Here are five options diners love.

Jack’s Restaurant & Bar

Jack’s Restaurant & Bar has a hearty Blackened Catfish dish served ‘cajun style’ with tartar sauce, yukon gold mashed potatoes, and seasonal vegetables. “Tthe friend who ordered the fried chicken was more than a bit happy over her selection. and the friend who ordered the blackened catfish was happy with her selection,” one diner said.

Superior Seafood & Oyster Bar

The Blackened Catfish Napoleon dish at Superior Seafood & Oyster Bar is made with wild-caught catfish blackened and topped with crawfish étouffée over a bed of whipped potatoes and corn maque choux. “My companion enjoyed this balanced catfish dish. The fish was beautifully blackened, and the corn maque choux have just the right sweetness and color,” one fan shared.

Copeland’s of New Orleans

The Blackened Trio plate at Copeland’s of New Orleans is a delicious hearty option with Blackened Chicken, Blackened Catfish, and Blackened Shrimp served over angel hair pasta and topped with Lemon Bordelaise Sauce. “My guy loves the hamburger with the breakfast potatoes! I had the catfish and it was delicious,” one diner said.

Eat My Catfish

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Eat My Catfish has great blackened catfish options, like the Blackened Catfish Dinner plate (fresh catfish seasoned with house-blackened spices and seared on the grill). “The salad with Fried Green Tomatoes was divine. I had the blackened shrimp and catfish on it. WOW, such great flavor!” one customer said. “This is now one of my all-time favorite salads and EMC has become a top favorite dining destination for the blackened catfish and fried green tomatoes!!!”

Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen

Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen has Blackened Catfish on the menu served with red beans and rice. “The food was great! I got the gator bites and blackened catfish, both of which I will be getting next time,” one diner said.