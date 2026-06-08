5 Chain Restaurants With the Best Seafood Gumbo, According to Diners

These top-rated restaurant chains serve comforting, flavorful bowls of this Southern classic.

If you’re craving really good gumbo and don’t live in the South, many restaurant chains have excellent variations customers love. This rich, flavorful stew is packed with seafood, andouille sausage, vegetables and more, with slight differences between Creole and Cajun style. Whatever your preference, this menu item is served hot in a bowl with white rice, a perfect combo bursting with savory notes diners can’t get enough of. Here are five chains with the best seafood gumbo, according to fans.

Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen

The “Louisiana” Seafood Gumbo at Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen is packed with delicious shrimp and crab. “Gumbo was tasty and fresh. If you’ve never had it because you think it’s going to be too spicy, it’s not. Very tasty,” one diner said.

Bubba Gump Shrimp Co.

Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. has Mama Blue’s Shrimp Gumbo, made with fish, andouille sausage, poached shrimp, okra, and steamed rice. “Food was great (always get the 1/2lb of Cajun shrimp), and the gumbo was delicious,” one diner said. “Delicious gumbo, compares to Emeril’s,” another commented.

The Lost Cajun

The Seafood Gumbo at The Lost Cajun is made with a blend of Gulf shrimp and crabmeat in a rich dark roux. “Very good Gumbo and Jambalaya as well as other choices. I know because you get to taste it first before you order. What restaurant does that?! So good I have hard time picked and chose,” one fan said.

Voodoo Bayou

The Gumbo Ya Ya at Voodoo Bayou is a spicy stew made with shrimp, andouille, chicken, okra, and white rice, available in small or large. “The gumbo is out of this world,” one diner said. “The oysters are always fresh and delicious. The service is always top notch.”

BB’s Tex-Orleans

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Diners at BB’s Tex-Orleans love Maw Maw’s Shrimp Gumbo. “We ordered the Tex-Cajun fries that are plenty filling despite being an appetizer, shrimp gumbo with a half and half po-boy, and the redfish etouffee. All delicious and not long of a wait at all either,” one fan shared.