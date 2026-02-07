5 Chain Restaurants Famous for Whole Lobsters on a Single Plate

These chains are known for serving full, fresh lobsters with classic sides for a true seafood feast.

Getting a whole baked or steamed lobster on a plate feels truly ceremonious, a celebratory experience when you feel like enjoying a truly special meal. While many excellent restaurants offer fresh lobster in dishes like mac and cheese or pasta, not every chain offers whole lobsters served on a plate with sides. So which spots should diners head to for fresh, sweet, exceptional quality seafood? Here are five chain restaurants famous for serving whole lobsters on a plate.

Legal Sea Foods

Legal Sea Foods offers guests whole steamed lobsters and baked stuffed lobsters for a truly special meal. “The lobster was of excellent quality, firm and plump, tender and delicate, with an umami flavor that hit me right in the head,” one diner said. “My personal favorite was the claw joint; although the shell was very hard, requiring considerable force to crack, the meat was the firmest and most flavorful, perhaps because it was the most active part.”

Red Lobster

Red Lobster diners can enjoy a whole Live Maine Lobster, wild-caught, fresh from the Atlantic. Guests can choose between the classic preparation, or split, cleaned, and steamed. Each lobster platter is served with two sides with the choices of menu items like orzo rice or seasoned broccoli.

Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen

Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen offers Live Maine Lobster at some locations. “My absolute favorite and I don’t even like soups… Lobster Bisque, one fan said. “Also once got a 3 pound live lobster for 52, not bad for Atlantic lobster.”

Water Grill

Guests at Water Grill can enjoy a whole North American Hard Shell Lobster, plus an impressive variety of other seafood and shellfish classic dishes. "The huge tanks stacked with live lobsters and crabs immediately caught our attention, it felt both striking and fresh, a nice visual touch before even tasting a bite," one fan said.

The Oceanaire

The Oceanaire offers diners Live Maine Lobster and lobster tails. “Absolutely wonderful celebratory dinner with family. Had an extremely tender SIX POUND Maine Lobster that was surprisingly delicious, especially for such a large lobster,” one guest shared, along with a picture of his giant lobster.