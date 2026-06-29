5 Steakhouse Chains With the Best Lobster Tails, According to Diners

These steakhouse chains serve buttery, tender lobster tails diners rave about.

If you want to go all out on a steakhouse dinner, a lobster tail is a must. The decadent, buttery, juicy, and flavorful meat is considered the ultimate delicacy, and it isn’t cheap. But boy, is it delicious. Where can you enjoy the most delicious lobster tail? Here are 5 steakhouse chains with the best lobster tails.

The Capital Grille

The Capital Grille takes lobster seriously, with a few lobster-centric items on the menu, including its trademark lobster mac and cheese. However, if you want to experience lobster in its finest form, order the Butter Poached Lobster Tails, North Atlantic lobster done right. “The lobster tails were sublime, and well garnished,” a Yelper writes.

Mastro’s Steakhouse

Mastro’s Steakhouse also serves up lots of lobster in many forms, from the Lobster Cocktail on the appetizer menu for $48 and the Clear Lobster Roll, $32, on the sushi menu. However, for an entrée, the Twin Lobster Tails ($75) or a Jumbo Lobster Tail (market price) are the best way to experience cold water lobster. “I had the double (7 oz) Australian lobster tails. They were decadent,” a TripAdvisor diner writes.

LongHorn Steakhouse

LongHorn Steakhouse is a no-frills steak joint, but you can still experience the decadence of fine dining seafood. The 4 oz. Grilled Lobster Tail is just a $13.29 add-on and, according to diners, is worth ordering. “The lobster tail was buttery and delicious,” one diner says on Facebook. We recommend pairing it with Flo’s Filet.

Outback Steakhouse

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Outback Steakhouse also has lobster on the menu, and it is surprisingly affordable. You can order the Filet Mignon with Lobster Tail at the Aussie-inspired steakhouse for $39.99. One Yelper maintains the laid-back steakhouse serves “the best sweet lobster meat around.”

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar serves lobster tail specials that keep diners returning. You can enjoy steamed lobster tails on their own, or top a steak with poached lobster, which is a more affordable way to enjoy the sweet meat. “The steak melted in my mouth and has to be one of the best steaks I’ve ever had! The truffle poached lobster on top just sent it over and above my expectations,” one Yelp reviewer raved.