4 Restaurant Chains Chefs Say Make the Most Tender Steaks

When you have a hankering for meat, nothing satisfies your craving like a melt-in-your-mouth steak. No matter what type of cut you love–porterhouse, sirloin, filet, tri-tip, ribeye or flank, there are a few boxes a steak has to check off like well-seasoned, flavor, juiciness and tenderness. Nobody wants to eat a dry steak that’s tough and lacks taste. To find out where to get the most tender and delicious steak, Eat This, Not That! asked chefs their favorite go-tos. From smart cooking techniques to quality cuts of meat, here’s where the pros say you can get a steak that’s worthy.

Texas Roadhouse

Known for its made-from-scratch sides, good value and hand-cut fresh steaks, Texas Roadhouse offers a nice steak meal that won’t break the bank. “I love the filet medallions on the Texas Roadhouse menu,” says Chef/Co-Owner of Katsubo, Joe Nierstedt. “They’re not only consistent but also a great bang for your buck. If you’re going for the filet, get the medallions — same cut of meat, and you get 3 oz more than the 6 oz portion on the menu.” He adds, “You can also sub out the rice bed for another side.”

LongHorn Steakhouse

LongHorn Steakhouse is another affordable chain that serves tender high-quality steak. “Overshadowed by Texas Roadhouse, LongHorn lowkey serves some of the most flavorful chain steaks, especially their bone-in Outlaw Ribeye,” says Chef Kolby Kash, a self-taught chef and TV personality who has made appearances on MasterChef and TopChef spinoffs. Chef Kolby explains, “Their seasoning blend and wood-fire grilling give steaks a smoky, charred crust while keeping them juicy inside.”

Ruth’s Chris

For an upscale dining experience with impeccable service, Ruth’s Chris delivers an unforgettable meal. “Their 1800-degree broiler sears filets instantly while keeping the interior pink and tender,” says Kyle Taylor, Founder / Chef at HE COOKS. “Most restaurants can’t afford this kind of equipment. The instant sear locks in the juices for a tender steak.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The Capital Grille

Beloved for its fresh seafood and dry-aged steaks, The Capital Grille is another chain that serves hand-cut steak that’s tender and tasty. The Capital Grille does steak exceptionally well,” says Dennis Littley, Chef and Recipe expert at Ask Chef Dennis. They use dry-aged beef, which deepens the flavor while keeping the texture melt-in-your-mouth tender, and their searing technique locks in the juices, giving you that perfect balance of crust and tenderness.”

How to Spot a Tender Steak

No matter where you dine, knowing how to choose the right cut can make all the difference. Look for steaks with fine marbling — those small streaks of fat running through the meat — since they melt during cooking and keep the steak juicy. Cuts like ribeye and filet mignon tend to be naturally tender, but a well-prepared sirloin or strip can be just as satisfying if the meat has even marbling and a bright, fresh color. The thickness matters too: a thicker cut allows for a better sear on the outside while keeping the center tender and flavorful.