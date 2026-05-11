5 Best Club Sandwiches at Restaurant Chains

Discover the top club sandwiches to order at popular restaurant chains like McAlister's and more.

Club sandwiches are perfect for days when you’re craving a really good sandwich but with extra ingredients. These triple-decker treats usually consist of ham/turkey/chicken with bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on toasted white bread (frilly toothpicks holding the layers together are optional). Several chains have excellent variations of this classic sandwich, where the fillings are excellent and the sandwich is delicious: Here are five to add to your list.

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse

The California Chicken Club Sandwich at BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse is a hearty option made with quality ingredients: Toasted sourdough, thick slices of seasoned, grilled chicken, applewood smoked bacon, sliced avocado, melty swiss cheese, crisp green lettuce, ripe tomatoes, and a roasted garlic aioli. This sandwich is served with french fries for the perfect lunch.

McAlister’s Deli

McAlister’s Deli has several club sandwiches on the menu, starting with the basic McAlister’s Club (roasted turkey, Black Forest ham, bacon, sharp cheddar, Swiss, spring mix, tomato, mayo and McAlister’s Honey Mustard™ on wheat). If that doesn’t hit the spot, there’s the King Club: Twice the ingredients of McAlister’s Club on country white, with a side. Those who prefer a lighter option can get the Club Wrap.

Firehouse Subs

The Firehouse Captain’s Club at Firehouse Subs is perfect for those who love a bit of heat: This sandwich contains signature Captain Sorensen’s Hot Sauce and new Firehouse Hero Sauce, along with oven roasted chicken, melted pepper jack cheese, crushed red pepper flakes, crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, and onions. The regular Club on a Sub is also excellent (smoked turkey breast, honey ham, crispy bacon, Monterey Jack, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, and deli mustard with a dill pickle spear served on the side).

Jersey Mike’s

The Super Sub at Jersey Mike’s is a solid sandwich made with provolone, ham, prosciuttini and cappacuolo. There’s also a Club Sub, made with the typical club ingredients (turkey, ham, provolone, applewood smoked bacon, and mayo). The Club Supreme has roast beef, but the California Club Sub is my favorite: Turkey, provolone, applewood smoked bacon and fresh avocado.

The Cheesecake Factory

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Like everything else at The Cheesecake Factory, The Club is generously proportioned and delicious. This big sandwich is made with freshly roasted turkey breast, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise on white toast. The Grilled Chicken and Avocado Club is also excellent, packed with grilled chicken breast, avocado, bacon, tomato, melted swiss, and herb mayonnaise.