These chain restaurants serve up unlimited bread, biscuits, and rolls.

Fun fact: My kids will choose a restaurant based on the bread situation. Olive Garden, LongHorn, and Cheesecake Factory are always at the top of their lists when I ask what they feel like for dinner. At Olive Garden, they will demand a basket of garlic breadsticks as soon as we sit down, and then ask for another before the server drops them on the table. Bottomless bread is a blessing, especially now when most menu items have surged in price. Where can you enjoy all-you-can-eat bread? Here are 8 chain restaurants with the best bottomless bread.

LongHorn Steakhouse Honey Wheat

LongHorn Steakhouse’s warm, honey wheat loaves are a favorite in my family. According to The Takeout, Epi Breads, a small bakery in Atlanta, supplies the chain with the sweet, soft, and airy bread. As I mentioned, once that basket hits the table, it’s always a free-for-all with my kids. Try to eat just one slice; I dare you.

Red Lobster Cheddar Bay Biscuits

Red Lobster’s Cheddar Bay biscuits are legendary. “It’s hard to beat those red lobster biscuits. They may have crack in them,” one Redditor says. “The biscuits are the best thing Red Lobster serves! Which is kind of a problem when you’re supposed to be a seafood restaurant, not a biscuit restaurant…” another agrees.

Texas Roadhouse Yeast Rolls

Texas Roadhouse rolls also have a cult following. The restaurant bakes them fresh every 5 minutes and serves them with honey-cinnamon butter, a special sort of heaven. The other thing diners love? You don’t have to wait to indulge in them, as they arrive at your table as soon as you sit down.

Olive Garden Garlic Breadsticks

Olive Garden’s all-you-can-eat “neverending” garlic breadsticks put the Italian chain on the map in 1982, and are a draw for the Italian chain. Served hot, the salty, buttery, just-crispy-enough-on-the-outside, soft-in-the-middle breadsticks are incredibly delicious. However, remember that a single breadstick is 140 calories with 460 mg of sodium.

Logan’s Roadhouse Yeast Rolls

Logan’s Roadhouse Yeast Rolls are buttery and made from scratch. The “rolls have always been good,” a Facebooker says.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Outback Steakhouse Brown Bread

Outback is another destination for complimentary brown bread. “Its sweet molasses bread, best bread to have with butter, the perfect mix,” says one Redditor. However, others point out that you might not want to keep asking for more. The reason why it’s so good, according to one diner, is that there is an “irresponsible amount of sugar in it,” with one person claiming that a single loaf boasts 370 calories and has 51g of carbs, 15g of fat, and 10g of sugar.

Cheesecake Factory Brown Bread

Cheesecake Factory bread baskets offer the best of both worlds: Brown and white. The chain’s supersized menu offers two options in its complimentary bread baskets. The sourdough baguette is next-level delicious, especially when fresh from the oven.

Capital Grille

Capital Grille’s breadbasket is something to write home about. Filled with wheat, onion, seeded breads, and flatbread crackers, the upscale selection will make you feel better about splurging on your steak.