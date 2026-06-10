5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Dinner Rolls, According to Diners

From legendary complimentary breadsticks to sweet honey butter rolls, diners love these starters.

Good dinner rolls can take a meal from just-ok to a must have, and for good reason: There are few things more deliciously addictive than freshly-baked warm bread, especially when served with some sort of quality butter. These rolls are almost dangerously good, because it’s too easy to fill up on them before enjoying your actual meal, so be warned! Here are five chain restaurants where the dinner rolls are worth the trip alone, diners say.

The Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory‘s complimentary brown bread is one of the best things on the menu, and is sold in stores too. “Am I the only one who feels that Cheesecake Factory bread is GOATED?” one fan said. “Definitely goated. I made French toast out of the oat bread once,” another agreed.

Carrabba’s Italian Grill

Diners love the delicious bread at Carrabba’s Italian Grill (the chain just launched a new Tuscan Breadstick Tower, too). “That Carraba’s bread with oil and vinegar are underrated,” one diner said. “James Anthony Carrabas is top tier!” another commented.

Texas Roadhouse

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The freshly-baked bread rolls with honey-cinnamon butter at Texas Roadhouse are widely considered to be the best you can get. “The rolls are decent on their own, but the cinnamon butter is a slam dunk. I could make a whole meal off rolls and rattlesnake bites,” one fan raved.

LongHorn Steakhouse

The complimentary honey wheat loaf at LongHorn Steakhouse is delicious, guests say. “Have eaten at a few different Longhorn Steakhouses and love the loaves of bread they serve at dinner. My wife wanted to take one home and for a small fee that can be accomplished!” one diner said.

Olive Garden

Olive Garden‘s breadsticks deserve all the accolades for being addictively delicious. “Breadsticks are baked with butter and garlic salt then after coming out of the oven- they get more butter and garlic salt. Pretty simple directions but so delicious!” one fan said.