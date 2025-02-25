6 Chains That Make Their Biscuits from Scratch—Not Bland Premade Dough

A freshly-baked biscuit is a thing of joy—all those soft, buttery layers can truly elevate a meal or sandwich, and make it worth spending money on. If you're planning a breakfast/brunch date (or dinner, biscuits are good 24/7) and crave good biscuits, there are a few chains that not only make all their biscuits in-house and from scratch, but pride themselves on making exceptional biscuits. No premade dough, no weird ingredients, just beautiful, fresh, yummy biscuits made every day by professionals. Here are 6 chains that have you covered when it comes to addictive, fluffy, flakey biscuits.

Rise Southern Biscuits & Righteous Chicken

The Rise Southern Biscuits & Righteous Chicken chain makes all their biscuits in-house. "Our fluffy, buttermilk, Cheddar, and blueberry biscuits are made from scratch and filled with savory ingredients ranging from crispy bacon and country sausage to fried green tomatoes and our famous Righteous Chicken," the company says.

Bojangles

Bojangles is very proud of its "49-step, made-from-scratch" buttermilk biscuits made in-house by 4,500 Certified Biscuit Makers. The restaurant has an Annual Roll-Off challenge where the best of the best biscuit artists compete for the title of Biscuit Maker Champion. "At Bojangles, our biscuit makers go through a rigorous process to be the ones who bake our prized biscuits in the restaurants, so to be recognized as one of the top 12 across more than 800 restaurants is pretty impressive," said David Whitaker, chief operating officer for Bojangles. "This competition is truly a battle of the best – and it's inspiring to see the love that goes into making every single scratch-made biscuit that our guests get to enjoy."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Biscuit Belly

You'd better believe a Southern breakfast chain with the word "biscuit" in its name makes incredible biscuits from scratch every day. "Our scratch-made biscuits are baked fresh around the clock using an in-house recipe you can't find anywhere else," Biscuit Belly says. "Take a bite of new twists on Southern comfort favorites or order your old faithful. You can't go wrong with biscuits this good."

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel prides itself on delicious biscuits made from scratch every day. "We've been making biscuits from scratch for over 45 years with the same simple, high-quality ingredients, using custom-designed rolling pins and biscuit cutters developed by Cracker Barrel many, many years ago," the company says. "Each of our 664+ Country Stores has a dedicated biscuit oven that produces a fresh batch of warm biscuits, perfectly flakey in texture and thickness. Handmade and delicious. That's the reason why they all look a little bit different."

Chick-fil-A

Chick-fil-A is all about making fresh biscuits non-stop all morning long. "Yes, it may take some extra time, but at every free-standing Chick-fil-A restaurant, each delectable biscuit is handmade and baked fresh throughout the morning," the restaurant says. "Biscuits take longer to make than any other breakfast item. Team Members who hand roll Chick-fil-A biscuits start their day pretty early. Some arrive before 5:30 a.m., and they continue baking them until breakfast ends."

Hardee's

Hardee's is proud to make its biscuits in-house every day. "Hardee's has been known for more than 40 years for our Made From Scratch™ Biscuits," the company says. "Our designated Biscuit Makers rise before the sun, and start their mornings at 4 a.m., hand-making each batch of biscuits from scratch every 15 minutes for biscuit clouds of flaky, buttery goodness."