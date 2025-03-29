Fish sticks are a controversial food. Many grew up eating the shaped and formed version of ground-up fish mixed with other ingredients and became accustomed to the taste and texture. However, others find the mixture less than appetizing. Once upon a time, most fast-food fish sandwiches were similar to fish sticks, patties made with ground-up seafood. However, in 2025, there are many fish meal options at your favorite fast food restaurant that use whole, real fish instead. Here are 6 chains that use real whole fish in their fish meals, not factory-made filets.

Long John Silver's Baha Grilled Salmon Bowl

Long John Silver's specializes in seafood, so, unsurprisingly, the chain offers fresh fish – even salmon. Long John Silver's Baha Grilled Salmon Bowl features grilled salmon with rice, signature toppings, and all the fixings. And, it can be customized with your favorite "flavor" ranging from sweet chili to southwest.

Culver's North Atlantic Cod Sandwich

Culver might be most famous for the ButterBurger, but the Midwest chain also serves up the freshest catch in town. Many food critics endorse Culver's North Atlantic Cod Sandwich as one of the best fish sandwiches in fast food land. The fish they use is caught in the North Atlantic, hand cut, battered, and cooked to order, then topped with a Culver's family recipe tartar, crisp lettuce, and Wisconsin Cheddar and served on a lightly buttered, toasted hoagie roll.

Burger King's Fish'N Crisp

Burger King's "succulent" Fish'N Crisp sandwich features a fish fillet topped with a slice of American cheese, and tangy tartar sauce between a toasted sesame bun. Like the chain's Big Fish sandwich it is made with wild "white Alaskan Pollock with crispy panko breading, sweet tartar sauce, lettuce and crunchy pickles on a toasted potato bun," BK says. "Wild Alaska Pollock is one of the most consumed fish in the U.S. Mild in flavor, and firm but tender texture of this snowy whitefish has won many fans. It's naturally fresh-tasting, direct from the pristine icy waters of Alaska — only fish caught there can be labeled as Wild Alaska Pollock," Genuine Alaska Pollock Producers, the supplier, says.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

McDonald's Filet-O-Fish

McDonald's Filet-O-Fish is a classic fish sandwich from the Big Arch's old-school menu, and is actually made with real, whole fish. It starts with a wild-caught crispy fish filet (Alaskan Pollock) sourced from sustainably managed fisheries, topped with melted American cheese and a creamy tarter sauce, served on a soft, steamed bun. Why do they poney up for "sustainable fish"? According to the company, "it helps protect our oceans—something that's important to you."

Dairy Queen Wild Alaskan Fish Sandwich

Dairy Queen might now serve "real" ice cream but they do use real whole fish for their Wild Alaskan Fish Sandwich. "Always quite the catch, the Wild Alaskan Fish Sandwich features crispy wild-caught Alaskan pollock that is lightly coated to deliver a pleasingly crunchy outside with a tender inside," the company says on their website. "Along with the crispy Alaskan Pollock, the Wild Alaskan Fish Sandwich features fresh lettuce and tangy tartar sauce on a toasted bun. This is a catch that's sure to hook any fish sandwich connoisseur."

Popeye's Founder Fish Sandwich

Popeye's might specialize in fried chicken, but the Louisiana-based chain doesn't cheat when it comes to fish. They use real fish for its Flounder Fish Sandwich, "responsibly sourced, wild caught fish," the chain told TODAY. "Our sourcing follows NOAA standards and goes through regulations to ensure we maintain the species. The population levels of our fish are above normal, and we don't anticipate running into any inventory issues."