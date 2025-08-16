I am a sucker for a good salad. However, not all chains are winning the salad game. There is nothing worse than forking over $15 for a lackluster salad. A few examples? Lots of lettuce topped with hardly any proteins, veggies, or exciting add-ins, lettuce that is wilted or not-so-fresh, or just bizarre concoctions that don’t make sense. Here are 7 restaurant chains with surprisingly great salads.

Texas Roadhouse

Ordering steak or ribs at Texas Roadhouse is tempting, but diners also swear by the salads. The Caesar Salad “is phenomenal!” according to diners. It can be ordered as an entree or a side, but lots of people recommend the entree with chicken, which comes with tender strips of grilled chicken with crisp hearts of romaine, Parmesan cheese, croutons and zesty Caesar dressing. It is so good that there are multiple Reddit feeds with dupes. The Chicken Critter Salad and the Steakhouse Filet Salad are also wildly popular.

Chick-fil-A

Chick-fil-A nuggets put the southern chain on the map, but the salads are too good not to order. “Chick fil a salads are surprisingly good!” one diner writes. Lots of Redditors swear by the Cobb Salad, which happens to be my personal favorite. The salad comes with Chick-fil-A’s trademark nuggets, freshly breaded and pressure-cooked, sliced and served on a fresh bed of mixed greens, topped with roasted corn kernels, a blend of shredded Monterey Jack and Cheddar cheeses, crumbled bacon, sliced hard-boiled egg and grape tomatoes, prepared fresh daily and served with Charred Tomato and Crispy Red Bell Peppers. You can also swap out the breaded nuggets for grilled. While it pairs well with Avocado Lime Ranch dressing, you can also choose from lower-calorie options, like the balsamic vinaigrette. The Southewest Salad is also popular.

Fogo De Chao

Craving a salad bar? One of the best gourmet salad bars in the country is surprisingly at Fogo de Chão. While the Brazilian steakhouse is best known for its churrasco, which can get quite pricey, the salad bar, aka the “Market Table,” can be purchased a la carte and is surprisingly affordable considering the gourmet offerings. You can make your own salad or choose from composed options, like Caesar, Crispy Chickpea Kale Salad, Greek Salad, Sesame Black Bean Pasta, Beet Tartare, or Quinoa Tabouleh, or also enjoy charcuterie.

Applebee’s

Another chain that has shockingly good salads? Applebee’s. “Applebee’s Oriental (that’s what they call it) chicken salad with crispy chicken…the dressing is amazing,” one Redditor says. It is a “long-running favorite,” featuring crispy breaded chicken tenders on top a bed of fresh Asian greens, crunchy noodles, and almonds tossed in their Oriental vinaigrette. “Served with a golden brown signature breadstick brushed with buttery garlic and parsley,” the menu states. “My mom and i discovered that for the first time back in 2000 and i still love that salad!” another agrees. There are also other innovative options, including a Quesadilla Chicken Salad and a Strawberry Balsamic Chicken Salad.

Jason’s Deli

Jason’s Deli’s “Garden Fresh” salad bar allows you to build your salad with various ingredients, including greens, toppings, and dressing. Add protein, avocado, or soup for an extra charge. Some locations offer a self-serve salad bar, while others have a full-service alternative where they prepare your salad after you select the ingredients.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Honeygrow

I am a sucker for a great Greek salad. One of my go-tos when I am craving greens is Honeygrow. While all the salads on the menu are amazing and you can also (easily) create your own, the Loaded Greek is my favorite. I love that you can sub any type of lettuce on any salad, like curly kale, organic spinach, or spring mix. The chain also has lots of really delicious proteins and add-ins.

sweetgreen

While not surprising, sweetgreen is a great chain for fresh and delicious salads on-the-go. The plant-forward eaterie offers great seasonal options (there is even a Peach and Goat Cheese salad!) and permanent fixtures, including the popular Kale Caesar and Super Green Goddess. There are also online exclusives, which can only be ordered on the app or website.