Fast-Growing Sandwich Chain Announces 10 New Locations

Sandwich fans, prepare yourselves for some exciting news! One of the most unique sub chains in the game right now is bringing its popular sandwiches to more parts of the country—and it might be headed for an area near you.

Cheba Hut, a cannabis-themed chain known for its toasted sub sandwiches, just announced an exciting new expansion deal that will introduce the brand to Virginia for the first time. The franchisee group WAHI Brands Inc. will develop ten Cheba Hut locations in the state through the agreement, with the first of the planned shops expected to open in Richmond or Hampton Roads in 2025.

The 10 Best Sandwich Chains in America

WAHI, an existing franchisee with the chain, will have eight Cheba Hut locations under its belt once that first Virginia store begins serving customers next year—and more openings will follow soon after. In the longer term, WAHI CEO Isaac Montoya wants to own up to 35 Cheba Hut shops across Virginia, New Mexico, Texas, and Montana.

The sandwich chain unveiled its upcoming Virginia debut just a month after announcing plans to enter another new state: Iowa. Franchisee and Iowa native Mistene Nugent will open the Hawkeye State's first Cheba Hut in Des Moines before the end of 2024 and plans to open two more in the surrounding area next year.

Altogether, Cheba Hut's ambitious growth pipeline in Virginia, Iowa, and other markets will significantly expand its footprint in the United States and introduce its inventive sandwich lineup to many more customers. The chain currently operates over 70 locations across 15 states, serving a variety of subs with unique flavor combinations and cannabis-inspired names.

For example, Cheba Hut sells a "Sensi Kush" sandwich (910 calories), which is essentially a souped-up BLT with bacon, honey sriracha, mayo, avocado, provolone, lettuce, tomato, house dressing, and a parmesan blend called "Shake." There's also a "Thai Stick" sandwich (420 calories) that features grilled chicken breast, teriyaki, green bell pepper, pineapple, pepper jack, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, Shake, and house dressing. Whichever variety you order, Cheba Hut will serve your sandwich on its hand-rolled, hand-scored bread sourced from a bakery that's over 50 years old.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

I Tried the Turkey Subs at 6 Chains & One Toasty Sandwich Stood Out

In addition to the actual sandwiches, another quality that makes Cheba Hut stand out from rival chains is its beverage selection. Most locations have bars that serve local beers, signature cocktails, and spirits. Participating restaurants with bars also have Happy Hour from 3 to 6 p.m.

Cheba Hut isn't the only popular sandwich chain that's making some big expansion moves in 2024. Jersey Mike's expects to open a whopping 350 new locations by the end of the year, according to CEO Peter Cancro, while Firehouse Subs plans to open 300 net new restaurants annually for the next few years. Potbelly, Port of Subs, and Jimmy John's are among the other sandwich chains that are growing fast right now.