5 Major Changes Coming to Cheesecake Factory
The Cheesecake Factory is switching things up. The chain is doing a massive overhaul and customers could be in for a shock. The beloved restaurant has long been known for its expansive menu, decadent desserts and upscale ambiance, but it’s undergoing a major transformation. From updated menu items to unexpected changes, here’s what customers should know.
Shrinkflation
One of the biggest complaints from customers recently has been shrinkflation–portion sizes are smaller, yet the price is the same and fans are accusing The Cheesecake Factory of slimming down their desserts.
One Redditor wrote, “The last couple of times I got a slice of cheesecake it was about half the size of the usual slice. I saw one post about this on this sub but people were saying it could be due to not properly aligned.”
Another shared, “This makes me mad. Like wth. My friends and I would sometimes pop in to take some to go and now knowing this. I’d rather just not? That sucks.”
13 Popular Menu Items Were Cut
Big changes happened to the menu. 13 popular items were cut including longtime favorites like Everything Flatbread Pizza, Seared Ahi Tuna Salad, and Mushroom Burger.
The following items have been removed:
Everything Flatbread Pizza
Mushroom Burger
Seared Ahi Tuna Salad
White Chicken Chili
Spicy Cashew Chicken
Bistro Shrimp Pasta
Fried Shrimp Platter
Petite Filet
Factory Combinations
Loaded Mashed Potato Omelette
Taco Dorados and Eggs
SkinnyLicious Lemon Herb Parmesan Chicken
SkinnyLicious Spicy Shrimp Pasta
According to Nation’s Restaurant News, the changes are part of a twice-a-year strategy to streamline operations and make room for newer dishes.
Over 20 New Menu Items Were Added
The menu might not look as familiar with fan favorites out and new items. With the spring changes, the chain added 22 new dishes, including modern takes like Chicken & Jalapeño Fritters, Double Smash Cheeseburger, Thai Stir-Fried Noodles, and Grilled Branzino.
Increased Focus on Mocktails
The Cheesecake Factory is adding more non-alcoholic beverage options to its menu. New mocktails include: Paradise Punch, Passion Mint Fizz, Pineapple Cherry Limeade, Tropical Ginger Cooler, and Guava Sparkler.
More Locations Opening in 2025
With many restaurants shutting its doors, Cheesecake Factory is moving in a different direction.
While the company focuses on menu overhauls, it’s also expanding physically. The plan is to open another 85 restaurants across the country, according to Restaurant Business.