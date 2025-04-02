Customers Say This Chick-fil-A Menu Item Is "Secretly the Best"

Chick-fil-A fans are familiar with the big hitters on the fast-food chain's menu—the classic Chicken sandwiches are popular for good reason, and customers also appreciate sides such as the Mac and Cheese and Cobb Salad. While those menu items are well-known, frequent visitors to the chicken chain have their own low-key go-to orders where two or more items are combined to make something special and unique. Here are five menu items Chick-fil-A customers say are secretly the best thing available.

Grilled Nuggets and Buffalo Sauce

The Chick-fil-A grilled nuggets are frequently mentioned as the ultimate best thing on the menu. Fans have figured out a way to pack their salads with even more protein—simply toss some grilled nuggets with Buffalo sauce, and voila—you have a supersalad. "My fiancé gets the kale salad and grilled nuggets and shakes the chicken in buffalo sauce and ranch and makes her own chicken salad," one Redditor shared. Others recommend using different sauces (like the Polynesian) on the nuggets to keep things interesting. But that's not all—read on to discover some other very cool menu hacks.

Mac & Cheese and Nuggets

The saucy nuggets are also perfect with the Chick-fil-A Mac & Cheese, customers say. "My wife does similar to yours, but makes buffalo chicken mac n cheese," one Redditor shared. "Grilled nuggets with Mac and cheese as the side and either buffalo or honey bbq sauce. Take it home, dump it all in a bowl, and mix," another said. "It's adjacent I guess but back when I was dirtbagging around NC living in my truck I made a lot of shells n cheese on the camp stove. One evening I was making dinner and remembered I had a packet of CFA sauce from the previous day. Put that sucker in with the mac, it was so good!" another shared.

Strawberry Shortcake

Chick-fil-A customers have discovered how to make a special off-menu dessert. "Order a biscuit at breakfast and a cup of ice cream with strawberry sauce. Voila! You've got strawberry shortcake anytime before 1030am," one customer shared. "We have crumbled biscuits up in a strawberry shake with some fresh strawberries cut up and blended too for strawberry shortcake milkshake!!" another recommended.

Creamy Salsa Sandwich

Some Redditors recommend adding your own sauces to the chicken sandwiches to make them extra creamy/spicy. "Chicken sandwich, extra pickles, add pepper jack and dip it in the Creamy Salsa dressing. 10/10 combo and the dressing is SO good on the fries as well," one customer shared. "The creamy salsa dressing is fire as a dipping sauce for nugz or sandwich," another said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Hot Honey Chicken

The same Redditor who recommended the Creamy Salsa sandwich also has a genius recommendation for a Hot Honey version: "Chicken sandwich; take filet off buns, put filet in the foil pouch with 2 packs of Texas Pete and 2 honey packs, shake, put saucy filet back on the bun. Boom. Hot honey chicken sandwich 🤌🏼🤌🏼🤌🏼 ."