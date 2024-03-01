Chick-fil-A Just Recalled a Popular Dipping Sauce Over Allergy Concerns

Chick-fil-A boasts a variety of beloved dipping sauces, but now, the fast-food chain is telling customers that one may pose a risk to individuals with specific food allergies. This week, Chick-fil-A announced that its Polynesian Sauce dipping cups may contain a different sauce that contains wheat and soy—two of the major food allergens outlined by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)—and that anyone in possession of these sauces should throw them away.

According to a Chick-fil-A spokesperson, the chain's manufacturer packed some of the cups with Sriracha sauce, which contains wheat and soy.

"Please discard any Polynesian Sauce dipping cups that you may have taken home between February 14-27, 2024," a notice reads at the top of Chick-fil-A's website. It also says that customers with additional questions can call Chick-fil-A CARES at 1 (866)-232-2040.

This incident impacts restaurants in 27 states. The affected dipping sauce cups have since been removed from these stores. As far as we know, no illnesses related to the Polynesian Sauce have been reported; we have reached out to Chick-fil-A for confirmation and have yet to hear back.

Chick-fil-A has also alerted its customers about this issue via email, its mobile app, and restaurant signage. The email reads, "We have discarded all impacted Polynesian Sauce dipping cups at the local restaurant and confirmed no other dipping sauces or 8 oz bottles are impacted. We understand and take seriously the trust our guests place in us to make sure your food is what you order, and we apologize for this experience," according to TODAY.com.

Chick-fil-A debuted its Polynesian Sauce in 1984, along with its Honey Mustard and Barbeque sauces. The chain describes its Polynesian Sauce as a "delicious sweet and sour sauce with a strong, tangy flavor."

In 2020, Chick-fil-A made this popular sauce available outside of its restaurants by bringing bottles to grocery stores. The Polynesian Sauce is now sold in 16- and 24-fluid-ounce bottles at retailers nationwide, including Walmart and Target. The bottled sauces are not included in the recent dipping sauce incident.

Other Chick-fil-A sauces available at stores include the chain's Barbeque Sauce, Sweet & Spicy Sauce, and the most popular option: Chick-fil-A sauce, which launched in 2006.

Chick-fil-A's Polynesian Sauce isn't the only food item to keep on your radar. One of the most widespread food recalls to recently emerge comes from Rizo-López Foods, a California-based dairy company. This major recall includes a long list of cheese, yogurts, and sour cream products that may be contaminated with listeria.