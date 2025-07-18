7 Chicken Chains That Are “No Longer Worth the Price”

Chicken has never been more popular in the U.S.—new wraps, sandwiches and other menu items are dropping every day and the public can’t seem to get enough of it. While chicken was once considered the cheaper option compared to beef, these days that’s simply not the case. Even fast-food chicken is now significantly more expensive, and budget-conscious customers are not spending what they used to. But which restaurants are the worst offenders as far as customer perception of value goes? Here are seven chicken chains guests say are just too overpriced right now.

Popeye’s

Popeye’s fans say the chain is getting way too expensive for what it offers. “Why is Popeye’s so expensive now? Been a while since I had Popeye’s so recently visited again, why is a 3 tender piece with fries $15!!!” one disappointed customer said. “I just got an 8pc for 21.99. We only wanted the chicken because we had sides at home. That is ridiculous! $16 make sense I’m paying $2 a piece. We might as well had went to Kroger for their fried chicken. It is way cheaper!” another commented.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Chick-fil-A

Chick-fil-A is one of the more higher-quality chains, but fans are disappointed in the rising prices. “Chick-fil-A is honestly not worth the money anymore. $13.59 for a medium meal with a pretty small grilled chicken sandwich. You can carry out a meal from chilis, cheddars, etc for about the same price. And the portions are bigger,” one Redditor said.

KFC

KFC’ spices have been out of control for a while now, customers say. “Prices are insane. I worked at KFC in high school about 15 years ago and a 15-piece with medium fry that came in the box that we stuffed full was $15.99 as a promotion,” one Redditor said. “I just looked and it’s 50!!!!!! dollars for 8 pieces with a bunch of [stuff] you don’t want.”

Bojangles

Bojangles is no longer the more affordable fast-food option, customers say. “I actually stopped eating there around covid bc of being disappointed with the quality for the last time. Not that it’s similar but Culvers has had amazing quality every time I go there. The way fast food used to be, not just nuke it and throw it in a bag,” one former fan said.

Zaxby’s

Zaxby’s prices make no sense, guests say. “Zaxby’s is so overpriced. How is that a wings n things was $10 then $11.99 then we at $13.99 for some little chicken tenders and skimpy wings,” one unimpressed customer said. “My problem isn’t so much the price increases as much as the quality decreases. The product is certainly not what it was 5 years ago,” another commented.

Raising Cane’s

Raising Cane’s doesn’t offer the same value for money as it did in the past, customers say. “Canes just raised their prices. Again,” one Redditor said. “I can’t go anymore. The local Canes in north Texas raised their prices another .50 cents. Now it costs $18 for a Caniac. The chipotle with guacamole nearby is only $12. I guess I’m not going anymore.”

Wingstop

Wingstop has become prohibitively expensive, fans say. “Im flabbergasted how expensive Wingstop has gotten. Nearly $18.50 for a 8 piece,” one indignant shopper said. “I remember it used to be like $13.50 some years ago for the 8 piece meal. Even not too long ago 5 classic wings was $5 solo. Not it’s like $8 for them and like $15.50 for just 10 Wings alone. $2 for ranch.” Another said, “Are you in CA too? Our prices are literally insane. I haven’t ordered from there in forever. It’s currently like 15+ dollars for a six count of bone-in wings combo. Absolutely insane.”