The #1 Chicken Dish You Should Never Order at a Restaurant, According to Chefs

Chicken is the top meat consumed in the United States, and with good reason. It's the entire package of affordability, versatility, and of course, healthy when prepared in certain ways. It's easy to make, and there are endless ways to cook it. According to the National Chicken Council, the average American eats over 100 pounds of chicken a year, and with such a high demand, it's no surprise that you'll find chicken on the menu practically everywhere you go.

Eating out is one of life's simple pleasures, and whether you have an affinity for a spicy crispy chicken salad or chicken tikka masala, a good dish can provide a wow factor experience you can't just get at home. While chicken is typically a crowd-pleaser–even the pickiest eaters love it- some dishes are not worth ordering at restaurants.

From bland and basic to overly saucy, here are a few chicken entrees to steer clear of while dining out, according to chefs.

A boneless and skinless chicken breast is a health-conscious thing to order, but Donald Taylor, Chef at 801 Chophouse Tysons Corner, says to order something else instead.

"I respect anyone's choice for dining. However I will say the most boring is a boneless and skinless chicken breast. All poultry must have at least a 24-hour brine for you to truly get the most out of your chicken dish at a restaurant."

Chef Thomas Odermatt with Roli Roti, America's first gourmet rotisserie food truck, is also on board with skipping a chicken breast while dining out. "Even if it is an airline cut, this cut just does not deliver," he says. "I get that lean is preferable, but when looking for the perfect cut of chicken, I go with thigh meat. If available, I order skin on bone for flavor."

He adds, "As with red meat, ask for low seasoning and salt on the side. I want people to know that less salt delivers great flavor. Even squeezing lemon over your meat will bring flavor!"

Speaking of flavor, a savory chicken dish with gravy might sound delicious, but Chef Veronica Eicken, a Sonoma, California-based Private Chef, advises avoiding a chicken dish smothered in gravy at restaurants.

"Do not order the chicken dish at a restaurant that is absolutely swimming in any sort of gravy or sauce," she says. "It's easy to make a bland piece of meat flavorful or a dry piece of meat tender when it's absolutely covered in gravy or sauce of any kind – and you can most likely make this dish quite easily at home."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Instead, Chef V suggests opting for dishes where the chicken will be served better than you would prepare it yourself at home.

"A stellar fire-roasted rotisserie chicken that your local bistro is known for, or the fried chicken place with a line out the door, for example," she says. "This is where it's worth it to order the chicken. So leave the saucy, gravy-heavy chicken dishes for someone else to order."

Another saucy dish to shun is chicken alfredo. Chef Eric LeVine, Chef/Partner at 42 Hotel, Williamsburg, Brooklyn, says, "While it may be a popular comfort food, it often has pre-made, reheated sauces covering overcooked chicken. Usually, they also have excessive amounts of butter and cream that mask the dish's true flavors."

Chef Vi Nguyen, Director of Culinary Operations for Thompson Restaurants, seconds that and says chicken alfredo is often a "low-cost item because some kitchens pre-cooked chicken to save time and money."

Chicken parmigiana is another go-to classic Italian dish people love ordering out, but Maricel Gentile, Chef and Owner of Maricel's Kitchen, doesn't recommend it.

"I found it is rare that any place does chicken breast well – they are often so dry or pounded so thin and overcooked," she says. "Especially avoid anything like chicken parmigiana as it is often pre-breaded, frozen, from the box restaurant supply and covered in sauce to hide it."

Michelin-trained Chef Julian Boudreaux, a private chef who does catering in Joshua Tree, California, and Los Angeles, agrees about not ordering chicken parmigiana from most restaurants, but there is an exception.

"If you're at an authentic Italian restaurant, you have a better chance of the dish being served correctly, but definitely avoid the meal at non-Italian places because it will be pre-made and frozen. He adds, "Unless they say they make the chicken Parmesan daily and flatten the chicken themselves, don't order it!"

Chef Julian also warns against ordering a chicken Caesar salad from "low-end establishments." He says, "They are going to use pre-made dressing, bagged crouton, with pre-cut lettuce and Parmesan, and with so many anti-caking agents and preservatives in it that it will blow your mind!"

Finally, a popular chicken dish people can't get enough of is a chicken pot pie. According to Chef Scott McKinnon, a private chef featured on MasterChef, you could be fooled into paying for a cheaply made version of the famous comfort food.

"Many restaurants just buy these pre-made chicken pot pies and warm them for service," he reveals. The pre-bought ones usually have tons of preservatives and additives, not to mention fat and sodium."

A successful dining experience is avoiding premade food and finding a restaurant that serves comfort food in a traditional way–not frozen and reheated.