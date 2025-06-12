8 Chicken Nugget Brands That Use Top-Tier Ingredients

Chicken nuggets are the ideal snack or meal. They’re crunchy, tasty, you can pair them with an array of sauces and they’re high in protein. The problem is, many are filled with worrisome ingredients and are far from healthy.

That said, many brands are upping their commitment to deliver products with quality ingredients without compromising on flavor. Whether you have a picky eater or you want something quick and easy that doesn’t make you gross after, there are several brands doing it right. Here are eight chicken nuggets that aren’t just delicious—they’re made with quality ingredients you can actually feel good about.

Applegate Organics Chicken Nuggets

Applegate’s been ahead of the game for years when it comes to clean meat. Their organic nuggets are made with 100% white meat chicken, no antibiotics, and no sketchy ingredients. They’re crispy, flavorful, and honestly taste homemade. Plus, they’re Non-GMO Project Verified and casein-free, so they work for a lot of dietary needs. They’re also a gluten-free option.

Perdue Simply Smart Organic Whole Grain Chicken Breast Nuggets

Perdue Simply Smart is a smart choice for shoppers looking for chicken nuggets with wholesome ingredients. Perdue’s nuggets are USDA-certified organic, are made with whole grain breading, and come from chickens raised without antibiotics or added hormones.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Trader Joe’s Organic Chicken Nuggets

Trader Joe’s Organic Chicken Nuggets is among one of the healthiest brands. Not only are the nuggets lightly breaded and perfectly crispy, but they’re made with good ingredients. If you stop by to pick these up in store, be sure to grab one of the many choices for dipping sauce TJ has.

Good Rancher

Free from seed oils, antibiotics and hormones, Good Rancher’s frozen chicken nuggets are made from 100% white meat and certified gluten-free. Not only will you enjoy a tasty snack or meal, but you’ll be supporting paralyzed veterans of America.

Simple Truth Organic® Gluten-Free Frozen Breaded Chicken Nuggets

Made with all white meat breasts, Simple Truth Organic® Gluten-Free Frozen Breaded Chicken Nuggets are kid-friendly and shaped like different animals to make it fun and enjoyable for the hardest eaters.

Just Bare Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Bites

If you’re looking for nuggets that could pass for something from a fast-casual spot, Just Bare is it. These lightly breaded bites are made with simple ingredients and juicy, boneless chicken breast. No artificial anything, and they get super crispy in the air fryer.

Bell & Evans Breaded Chicken Nuggets

Bell & Evans farms hold themselves to high standards and ethical practices they stand by. Their nuggets are made with air-chilled, antibiotic-free white meat, and the breading is light, not greasy. Plus, the brand supports humane animal welfare and all of their chicken is organic.

Earth’s Best Baked Chicken Nuggets

For the parents who check every label twice, Earth’s Best is a go-to. The brand uses only organic chicken and whole wheat flour, does not contain added preservatives or artificial flavors. While they’re sized for toddlers, honestly, adults will like them too.