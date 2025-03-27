7 Chicken Sandwich Brands That Actually Use Real White Meat

Fast and frozen foods are no longer the "cheap" option they used to be—these days, customers are paying premium prices for grocery and restaurant items that used to be more affordable, and in turn, they are looking to get their money's worth. When it comes to chicken sandwiches, not all are created equal—while many brands offer sandwiches made with actual cuts of meat you can recognize, others sell items that are tasty but not anything close to the real thing. Here are seven chicken sandwich brands that actually use real white meat.

Chick-fil-A

Chick-fil-A uses real white meat, whole chicken breasts for its iconic chicken sandwiches. "Chick-fil-A sources 100% real, whole, boneless breast of chicken that has never been ground or separated, and that contains no fillers or added steroids or hormones*. Our chicken is raised in barns (not cages), on farms in the United States, in accordance with our Animal Wellbeing Standards, and with No Antibiotics Important to Human Medicine (NAIHM)," the company says.

KFC

Kentucky Fried Chicken uses real white meat chicken breast filets for every sandwich, like the new Mike's Hot Honey chicken sandwich. Each sandwich is made to order and "expected to delight the most discerning of chicken sandwich connoisseurs in every way – from the quarter-pound, all-white meat, double-breaded, Extra Crispy™ chicken breast filet, to its freshly-toasted buttery brioche bun, crispier, thicker pickles, and the perfect amount of the Colonel's real mayo or spicy sauce," the company states in a press release.

Tyson Original Chicken Breast Sandwich

Tyson says its Original Chicken Breast Sandwich ($8.68 at Walmart) is made with "All-Natural white meat chicken". The first items on the ingredients lists are "Fully Cooked, Breaded, Portioned Chicken Breast Fillets With Rib Meat: Boneless, Skinless Chicken Breast With Rib Meat."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Shake Shack

Shake Shack is proud to offer all white-meat chicken breast for its sandwiches. "To make sure you remember why it's the best, it's because our sandwich is made with crispy, white-meat antibiotic- free chicken breast over lettuce, pickles, and buttermilk herb mayo on a toasted potato bun, this sandwich outshines its competition," the company says.

Sandwich Bros. Spicy Chicken Melts

The Sandwich Bros. Spicy Chicken Melts Pita Snacks are made with real white meat chicken. "Each pita pocket sandwich is handcrafted with fresh-baked flatbread pockets and made with premium ingredients. With a tender white meat chicken patty topped with melty Pepper Jack cheese all wrapped in a soft pita bread pocket, these frozen pita pocket sandwiches are the perfect on-the-go meal," the company says.

Raising Cane's

Each Raising Cane's chicken sandwich is made with fresh, never frozen whole chicken breast tenderloin meat. "We use premium chicken with a special marinade for a finger that's as tender as it is tasty. Cane's certified "Bird Specialists" hand-dip and bread chicken fresh for every order — that means no heat lamps. Every time. Because quality Chicken Finger meals are our ONE LOVE," the company says.

McDonalds

McDonald's Crispy Chicken Sandwich is made with all-white meat, the company says. "First, there's the chicken fillet, made with all-white meat. It's the exact same kind of chicken fillet you'd buy from the grocery store to prepare at home. The fillet on our Crispy Chicken Sandwich is so thick and juicy, it earns its place as the star of the sandwich (we're talking a perfect bread-to-meat ratio). And we've spent over a year working with suppliers and Owner/Operators to make sure the chicken fillet on our sandwich is the perfect amount of juicy, every single time you take a bite."