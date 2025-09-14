I love a good chicken sandwich. Some people like a burger, but when I head to a fast food or fast casual spot, my go-to order is a chicken sandwich. However, I refuse to eat fake chicken, processed chicken, or monkey meat. Nothing nauseates me more than a chicken breast that is mostly fillers. Luckily, several places serve sandwiches made with real chicken meat. Here are 7 chicken sandwiches that use 100% real chicken, not fillers.

Shake Shack Chick’n Shack

Shake Shack is famous for its delicious all-beef burgers, but the Shake Shack Chick’n Shack is in a league of its own. The sandwich, a crispy, super juicy 100% all-natural white meat chicken breast, is topped with lettuce, pickles, and buttermilk herb mayo, and served on a toasted potato bun. So delicious!

Chick-fil-A Original Chicken Sandwich

Chick-fil-A uses 100% whole breast meat chicken, hand-breaded and pressure-cooked in refined peanut oil, to make its signature sandwich, the Chick-fil-A Original Chicken Sandwich. The juicy, crunchy item contains no fillers or artificial preservatives in the chicken. Hand-breaded whole chicken breast with no fillers.

I Tried 6 Fried Chicken Sandwiches and Only One Wins the Sandwich Wars

Popeyes Classic Chicken Sandwich

Are you really living unless you have indulged in Popeyes Classic Chicken Sandwich? The juicy, crispy fillet is made from 100% real chicken. “When it’s fresh, it’s better than Chick-fil-A,” one Redditor said. The spicy, crunchy crust, buttery bun, and tangy mayo have built a cult following. “I like the Popeyes sandwich better when they nail it, but I don’t know if I’m gonna get fresh and delicious or soggy and cold,” another adds. “When it’s made properly and fresh it blows every other chicken sandwich away. The problem is consistency, you aren’t always sure what you’re going to get there,” a third agrees.

Culver’s Classic Crispy Sandwich

Midwestern chain Culver’s is most famous for serving up ButterBurgers. But its chicken sandwiches, especially the Culver’s Classic Crispy Sandwich, are super delicious. “Culver’s is up there,” one person commented. It starts with a whole white meat chicken breast coated in a Southern-style breading seasoned with garlic, onion, and a dash of cayenne. Our reviewer is a big fan, attesting that it delivers “a nice crisp” and also “juiciness,” she says.

Raising Cane’s Chicken Sandwich

Raising Cane’s is known for its ultra-juicy 100% chicken meat fingers and delicious house sauce. If you prefer a sandwich, it comes with three chicken fingers, Cane’s sauce, and lettuce on a toasted bun.

This Major Chain Has “America’s Best Chicken Sandwich”

Jollibee Original Chicken Sandwich

Jollibee is another newish fried chicken place serving up some delicious sandwiches. The Original is a “crispy, juicy hand-breaded chicken breast fillet,” and diners are obsessed. “I just tried Jollibee since they opened a site in Philadelphia. Chicken was tender and juicy. Not oversalted,” one writes. “It’s fantastic. No joke. I’m very glad I don’t live near one. I would gain enough weight be able to eat at Heart Attack Grill for free,” writes another.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Starbird’s Classic Fried Chicken Sandwich

Starbird is a California chain that prides itself on making chicken dishes with only the best ingredients. It uses cage-free, antibiotic-free chicken brined in lemon juice and buttermilk before being cooked in rice bran oil for a clean, golden crunch.