This Just Got Named “America’s Favorite Chain” in a Major New Poll

It’s official—America can’t get enough of Chick-fil-A. The iconic chicken spot was just ranked the nation’s number one favorite chain by leading food and beverage intelligence platform Datassential. “The foodservice landscape is evolving faster than ever, and we’re proud to recognize the brands rising to meet that moment,” said Jim Emling, CEO of Datassential. “From flavor innovation to operational excellence, the Datassential 500 showcases the brands that are leading with creativity, consistency, and connection to their customers.” So how does Chick-fil-A do it? Here’s why the restaurant is at the top of the food chain.

Ticking Every Box

Chick-fil-A is killing it across the board, according to Datassential: “The chain has the strongest consumer ratings across all major metrics, from food quality to value and experience.” Chick-fil-A was not immune to the same issues that impacted many restaurant chains in 2024, experiencing slower growth—but it still showed system sales growth of 5.4%.

Exceptional Quality

Chick-fil-A’s dedication to serving only the best food is key to its success. “For a fast-food restaurant, they have exceptional quality and service,” one Redditor said. “Couldn’t have said it better. They tick a lot of checkboxes that other fast food joints can’t even seem to realize exist,” another agreed. “It’s got good food, good prices, it’s relatively clean, and people are friendly. As far as fast food goes they seem to hold themselves to a higher standard than other places do,” a third said.

The Best Service

Chick-fil-A fans truly appreciate the quality of service provided by staff at the restaurants. “The service alone keeps me going back. I’ve never ever ever been treated poorly by them but I bet I could go anywhere else and have poor service immediately,” one guest said. “It’s just good first of all. It’s consistent, service is fast, and the employees don’t look like they hate their lives,” another commented.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Fast and Efficient

Customers love the fact that they don’t have to wait long to get their Chick-fil-A orders. “Their chicken sandwich for me is the best! Not to mention those waffle fries and their lemonade,” one fan raved. “Best of all though….they are the fastest at getting you your food. Their system is the gold standard for drive thru. They have actually ruined other fast food places for me now because others take a lot longer by comparison.”

Delicious Food

The Chick-fil-A menu is small with a focus on delicious, top-quality food. “I just tried Chick-fil-A chicken sandwich last week and ever since then I’ve been hooked. The soft chicken, the airy and toasty bread, the pickles that just have that great taste, and I like to add the Chick-fil-A sauce to it which is out of this world,” one customer said. “I swear their recipe calls for love,” another agreed. “I grew up somewhere that had like 4 on the same street and always thought it was overhype. Didn’t realize how good I had it until I moved to the other side of the country where the closest was over an hour away. Love the fact that no matter where you get it, it’ll always taste AMAZING.”