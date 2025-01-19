I Tried Chili's Viral Triple Dipper and It's Even Better Than TikTok Says

Social media has the power to make or break entire brands and companies. The unlucky ones may be chewed up by the jaws of cancel culture while others thrive watching consumers take on the difficult task of marketing for them. This is especially relevant when it comes to chain restaurants. Food after all is one thing we all have in common and that we talk about consistently.

Restaurants have a history of hitting it big and going viral for a wide range of reasons. We were all eating fancy at Applebee's with Bourbon Street Steaks and Oreo Shakes in the summer of 2021 thanks to a song by country singer Walker Hayes. The 2019 Chicken Sandwich Wars which nearly broke the internet sent troves of people to Popeyes, Chick-fil-A, and other competitors. It also seems that every week a new hack catches traction for adventure seekers to try at a place like McDonald's or Dunkin Donuts–some truly are helpful while some make you question how much time people have their hands.

The country's current fascination is known as the Triple Dipper from Chili's. Maybe you've heard of it. The app trio has been on the menu for a while. But, 2024 brought on a strong resurgence of interest in the shareable plate. Countless TikTok videos share the spectacle of epic fried mozzarella cheese pulls and tales of its sauciness and satisfying nature.

Chili's Is Suddenly Popular Again—Here's Why

It's a cultural phenomenon and one that just may be saving Chili's? Owner of Chili's Grill & Bar Brinker International reported that sales for the Triple Dipper increased by 70% year over year in 2024. An increase that undoubtedly contributed to the chain's 7.4% increase in total sales last year, and a nearly 15% increase in Q4 alone. With the Triple Dipper at the helm, this means that Chili's is one of few chain restaurants that experienced growth in 2024 as others such as T.G.I. Friday's and Buca di Bepo were filing for bankruptcy.

Chili's itself has leaned into the Triple Dipper madness, just as it ought to. The restaurant even went so far as to debut a limited-time Triple Dipper Dream Collection just in time for the holidays, featuring Dipper-inspired cozy picks like Chicken Crisper socks, Big Mouth Bites eye masks, and pillowcases with even more app imagery. With that, enough is enough, and the question remains: What exactly is all the Dipper ballyhoo about? Well, I intended to find out.

Triple Dipper Taste Test

It's difficult to define the Triple Dipper as it's not just one thing. It's actually a collection of three different appetizers picked from a list that currently boasts 13 total items. That means, right now, you can triple-dip 286 different ways. That's a great deal of dipping. So, I decided to pick two well-diversified plates that covered all my bases.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

11 Unhealthiest Dishes to Order at Chili's

I started with a classic combination of Big Mouth Bites–essentially two cheeseburger sliders–paired with Southwestern Eggrolls and Fried Mozzarella. The other was chicken-focused with a wildcard thrown in. Honey Chipotle Chicken Crispers joined Boneless Buffalo Wings and I couldn't resist giving the Nashville Hot Mozz a try. Each starter triad cost me $16.29 at my nearest Columbus, Ohio location.

The Look: The Dipper comes out looking like a filling meal of finger foods complemented by an array of sauces in the middle. Each component was more inviting than the last, leaving me with the impossible decision of which to reach for first. Should the chicken come first, glistening in its dressing? Maybe the slider deserved my early attention or the eggrolls with their accompanying avocado ranch? Or, should I start with one of the most in-demand items, the crispy fried mozzarella? It really did take me a minute to get my bearings and decide.

The Taste: Spoiler…I elected to begin with the heavy hitter, the fried mozzarella, and I was not disappointed. This is one of the cheesiest mozzarella sticks I've ever come across, really more of a cheese block than a cheese stick. The cheese pull reached to infinity and beyond, making me wish I had a pair of scissors to cut it off at the source rather than shamelessly using my hands to pull it apart. The milky white cheese is mild yet elevated by its crispy outer breading. My one note is that the marinara could use some work.

To follow it up the new Nashville Hot Mozz delivers the same cheesy production but this time surrounded by a coat of oily, smokey, and only moderately spicy breading. It's worth a try but after getting a glimpse of the calorie count–more than double that of the standard Mozz–I'm not sure I would indulge again.

Moving on to a different category of fried food, both the Crispers and boneless wings met my expectations. Are they the best wings or tenders I've tried? No. But, they're crispy on the outside and juicy on the inside with flavorful sauces that weren't profusely applied. The buffalo was very Buffalo Wild Wings-esque with mild flavor while the honey chipotle took on a sweet yet tangy almost Carolina gold-like essence.

Topped with a thin beef patty, American cheese, sauteed onions, and a drizzle of ranch (bacon bits are also supposedly thrown in, though I didn't notice any) the Big Mouth Bites were just mediocre. I enjoyed the buttery buns that you physically have to pull apart from one another and the overall taste, but found them to be lackluster. I think adding on pickles or a different sauce for some added zest would be just what they need. The eggrolls on the other hand were packed with flavor. A fusion between an enchilada and an eggroll, they consist of chicken, corn, beans, cheese, red peppers, and spinach all wrapped inside a doughy (not crunchy) flour tortilla. They're light, fresh, and when paired with a dunk of avocado ranch may just be my favorite dippable element.

When it comes down to it, I understand the obsession behind the Triple Dipper. I really do. Some items on the plate may shine more than others. But, as a whole, it's the king of sampler platters. And with it's choose-your-own-adventure design, if you wind up with a combination you don't like, you really only have yourself to blame. To that I say, welcome to Chili's Hall of Fame Triple Dipper. Time to take your rightful place alongside the iconic Presidente Margarita, baby back ribs, and the thing that started it all: the chili.