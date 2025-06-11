Chipotle Is Releasing Its First New Dip in 5 Years and I Tried It Early

Earlier this year, Chipotle added a new item to its limited menu, Honey Chicken, and it quickly became my favorite protein ever. On the heels of the excitement, the fast food Mexican restaurant just made another exciting announcement: There is also a new dip coming soon. You will have to wait until June 17 to try Adobo ranch, the first dip dropped since Queso Blanco in 2020, but I didn’t. I got to try the spicy ranch a week ahead of the launch – and it’s craveable to say the least.

Adobo Ranch is Chipotle’s spicy, smoky, peppery take on ranch dressing, and it’s so good. It can be used as a dipping sauce for chips or as an accompaniment to any meal, including burritos, bowls, tacos, and quesadillas.

According to Chipotle, the dip is made fresh in restaurants, featuring only real ingredients and no artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives. Ingredients include adobo pepper, sour cream, and a unique blend of herbs and spices.

I can confirm that it definitely has a kick, so if spicy isn’t your thing, you may want to skip it. However, note that the kick isn’t overwhelming. I prefer things more on the mild side, and I could handle it. However, my 9-year-old daughter was a one-and-done taste tester, as she can’t handle heat.

The smoky, somewhat tart, peppery sauce adds an extra dimension of flavor to your usual order. I especially enjoyed it with a chicken quesadilla. Also, the flavor is so intense that a little bit goes a long way. I didn’t even get through one of the small containers with my meal and chips, because I only needed a little bit per bite.

"Ranch has become a cultural phenomenon, especially among Gen Z, who are finding creative ways to enjoy it beyond the traditional salad," said Chris Brandt, President and Chief Brand Officer. "Our new Adobo Ranch taps into this passion, giving fans a crave-worthy way to customize their Chipotle order with a completely new flavor."

Nevielle Panthaky, Vice President of Culinary at Chipotle, recommends dipping a Hand-Crafted Quesadilla in Adobo Ranch or dipping salt and lime seasoned tortilla chips in Adobo Ranch before scooping into a burrito bowl for the perfect bite.

Adobo Ranch will be available at Chipotle locations across the U.S. and Canada starting Tuesday, June 17. To celebrate the launch, Chipotle Rewards members can try it for free on launch day. Just make sure to sign up ASAP.