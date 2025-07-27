7 Chipotle Menu Items Ranked From Worst to Best

Chipotle is still one of the most popular fast-casual chains in the U.S., beloved amongst fans for having customizable menu items and lots of healthy yet delicious choices. Customers love that the food is filling without making them feel bad afterwards, and appreciate the quality of Chipotle’s ingredients. I analyzed comments on social media threads to see which menu items customers order the most, and ranked them from “just fine” to “best thing ever”.

Chicken Fajita Burrito

The Chicken Fajita Burrito is a reliable menu item, customers say, especially with guacamole and queso added. Fans can customize their burritos and add extra meat and veggies to make it even more filling. “I’m not obsessed but I eat there regularly. I work out a lot and it’s a good meal for after a workout,” one Redditor said.

Quesadilla with Brisket

Quesadilla with Brisket is an indulgent, delicious menu item, fans say. “Healthy: Chicken Bowl with double chicken, pinto beans, pico de gallo, medium salsa, fajita veggies, and cheese, with hot salsa on the side. Unhealthy: Quesadilla with brisket and fajita veggies, with sides of pinto beans, pico, and hot salsa. Chips and guacamole on the side,” one fan suggested.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Go Half Veggie Bowl

The Go Half Veggie Bowl with Chicken and Sofritas is another hit with Chipotle customers. “I can eat it for 3/4 meals depending on hunger and I’m currently pregnant so usually 3 meals lately. To reheat I just scoop some into a small covered pan on the stove and spritz it with water and slowly let it heat back up, sometimes add a little extra cheese to melt in there. So good,” one Redditor said.

Steak Burrito Bowl with Double Rice or Beans

The Steak Burrito Bowl is another fan-favorite. “Steak Burrito Bowl with brown rice, black beans, pico, salsa verde, corn, queso, sour cream, guac and shredded cheese,” one customer recommended.

Go Half Veggie Bowl With Chicken and Barbacoa

The Go Half Veggie Bowl With Chicken and Barbacoa comes in at number 3. “Bowl: brown rice, both beans, chicken and barbacoa (double), extra fajita veggies, corn, cheese, guac, lettuce (on the side bc reheating leftovers). Occasionally some chips, queso, or a tortilla if I’m feeling it :),” one Redditor shared.

Barbacoa Burrito Bowl

The Barbacoa Burrito and/or Bowl gets rave reviews for its deliciously rich flavor. “Barbacoa is the most sleeped on meat. Best taste and best macros,” one Redditor said. “Barbacoa, white rice, black beans, fajita veggies, sour cream, cheese, mild red salsa, hot red salsa. Double wrap. I get the same thing every time,” another commented.

Chicken Burrito Bowl

And the winner is… the Chipotle Chicken Burrito Bowl, a classic menu item beloved by pretty much everyone. “Chicken burrito bowl with extra white rice, black beans, cheese, corn salsa. Side of mild & sour cream. Pretty plain, but delicious. And I order the mild & sour cream on the side because I don’t like when my stuff gets soggy lol,” one Redditor said.