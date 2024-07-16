The Best Chipotle Order for Weight Loss
A weight-loss journey can be very lonely without adding a bit of variety to your path. Spicing things up can actually help sustain your diet in the long run. That being said, rather than excluding some of your favorite restaurants, learn what items you can order. Chipotle is a perfect example, and we have the best Chipotle order for weight loss to treat yourself to the next time you're at this Mexican grill.
"Chipotle has some really great options when ordering for weight loss; it's actually one of my go-to places when I am making recommendations for clients with busy lives," Courtney Pelitera, MS, RD, CNSC, a registered dietitian specializing in sports nutrition and wellness nutrition from Top Nutrition Coaching tells us.
Chipotle's High-Protein Bowl is an ideal order with weight loss in mind.
Calories: 745
Fat: 26 g
Carbs: 49 g (Fiber: 10 g)
Protein: 80 g
Chipotle notes on its website that it has "a bowl for every lifestyle." Whether you're vegetarian, vegan, gluten-free, paleo, keto, grain-free, or high-protein, there's a lifestyle bowl that'll satisfy your needs and cravings.
Pelitera says she favors Chipotle's lifestyle bowl category, specifically the High-Protein Bowl option. One tweak she makes is swapping out half of the rice for lettuce to keep the calorie count low.
The bowl has white rice, black beans, double chicken, romaine lettuce, red salsa, and cheese. It's packed with an impressive 80 grams of protein, which research shows helps you feel full and satisfied, along with 10 grams of fiber, which is associated with weight loss.
Healthier Chipotle ordering tips:
- Choose a bowl or salad. Opting for a salad or burrito bowl helps you stay more mindful of portion sizes and save some for later on whenever you get full. Pelitera notes that it's more challenging to save a burrito.
- Pack on the vegetables. The great thing about Chipotle is that it has a variety of veggies to choose from, including lettuce, beans, peppers, onions, salsa, corn salsa, and even guacamole. "Order all the vegetables you like," Pelitera encourages.
- Order protein—or double it. When in doubt, order protein or double it if you require a higher amount to suit your daily needs. "One serving of Chipotle protein is about 30 to 40g protein—great for the average person," Pelitera says. "When I work with athletes, they sometimes have higher protein needs and eat double protein!"
- Choose beans. Beans are bursting with fiber and protein—two essential nutrients for weight loss and an all-around healthy diet. "They will help you feel fuller for much longer," Pelitera explains.
- Be mindful of portion sizes. Beware of portion sizes for higher calorie ingredients like sour cream, cheese, and guacamole. "You can always order a 'little bit' of cheese or get guacamole on the side to save some for later," Pelitera suggests.