 Skip to content

The Best Chipotle Order for Weight Loss

A dietitian shares what to order at Chipotle with weight loss in mind.
Avatar for ET Author
By Alexa Mellardo
Published on July 16, 2024 | 11:30 AM

A weight-loss journey can be very lonely without adding a bit of variety to your path. Spicing things up can actually help sustain your diet in the long run. That being said, rather than excluding some of your favorite restaurants, learn what items you can order. Chipotle is a perfect example, and we have the best Chipotle order for weight loss to treat yourself to the next time you're at this Mexican grill.

"Chipotle has some really great options when ordering for weight loss; it's actually one of my go-to places when I am making recommendations for clients with busy lives," Courtney Pelitera, MS, RD, CNSC, a registered dietitian specializing in sports nutrition and wellness nutrition from Top Nutrition Coaching tells us.

Chipotle's High-Protein Bowl is an ideal order with weight loss in mind.

high-protein Chipotle bowl
Chipotle
Nutrition (Per bowl):
Calories: 745
Fat: 26 g
Carbs: 49 g (Fiber: 10 g)
Protein: 80 g

Chipotle notes on its website that it has "a bowl for every lifestyle." Whether you're vegetarian, vegan, gluten-free, paleo, keto, grain-free, or high-protein, there's a lifestyle bowl that'll satisfy your needs and cravings.

Pelitera says she favors Chipotle's lifestyle bowl category, specifically the High-Protein Bowl option. One tweak she makes is swapping out half of the rice for lettuce to keep the calorie count low.

10 Healthiest Chipotle Orders, According to Dietitians

The bowl has white rice, black beans, double chicken, romaine lettuce, red salsa, and cheese. It's packed with an impressive 80 grams of protein, which research shows helps you feel full and satisfied, along with 10 grams of fiber, which is associated with weight loss.

This Is the Unhealthiest Side to Order at Chipotle

Healthier Chipotle ordering tips:

Chipotle store exterior
Photo: William A. Morgan / Shutterstock. Design: Eat This, Not That!
  1. Choose a bowl or salad. Opting for a salad or burrito bowl helps you stay more mindful of portion sizes and save some for later on whenever you get full. Pelitera notes that it's more challenging to save a burrito.
  2. Pack on the vegetables. The great thing about Chipotle is that it has a variety of veggies to choose from, including lettuce, beans, peppers, onions, salsa, corn salsa, and even guacamole. "Order all the vegetables you like," Pelitera encourages.
  3. Order protein—or double it. When in doubt, order protein or double it if you require a higher amount to suit your daily needs. "One serving of Chipotle protein is about 30 to 40g protein—great for the average person," Pelitera says. "When I work with athletes, they sometimes have higher protein needs and eat double protein!"
  4. Choose beans. Beans are bursting with fiber and protein—two essential nutrients for weight loss and an all-around healthy diet. "They will help you feel fuller for much longer," Pelitera explains.
  5. Be mindful of portion sizes. Beware of portion sizes for higher calorie ingredients like sour cream, cheese, and guacamole. "You can always order a 'little bit' of cheese or get guacamole on the side to save some for later," Pelitera suggests.
Alexa Mellardo
Alexa is the Mind + Body Deputy Editor of Eat This, Not That!, overseeing the M+B channel and delivering compelling fitness, wellness, and self-care topics to readers. Read more about Alexa
Filed Under
//
Sources referenced in this article
  1. Source:
  2. Source:
More in Weight Loss
  • wall squat

    A 30-Day ‘Wall Pilates’ Workout Plan To Melt Belly Fat

  • man holding green veggies

    10 Tips To Get Back on Track After a Weekend of Bad Eating

  • woman doing lat pulldown exercise at the gym

    10 Signs You’re Effectively Burning Fat While Working Out

  • close-up of man's hands cutting steak on cutting board

    People Are Obsessed With the 'Carnivore Diet' for Weight Loss, But Does it Work?

  • a bucket of Kentucky Fried Chicken on a designed yellow background

    The Best KFC Order for Weight Loss

Copyright 2024 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Eat This Not That is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.