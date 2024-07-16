A weight-loss journey can be very lonely without adding a bit of variety to your path. Spicing things up can actually help sustain your diet in the long run. That being said, rather than excluding some of your favorite restaurants, learn what items you can order. Chipotle is a perfect example, and we have the best Chipotle order for weight loss to treat yourself to the next time you're at this Mexican grill.

"Chipotle has some really great options when ordering for weight loss; it's actually one of my go-to places when I am making recommendations for clients with busy lives," Courtney Pelitera, MS, RD, CNSC, a registered dietitian specializing in sports nutrition and wellness nutrition from Top Nutrition Coaching tells us.

Chipotle's High-Protein Bowl is an ideal order with weight loss in mind.

Nutrition (Per bowl) :

Calories : 745

Fat : 26 g

Carbs : 49 g (Fiber: 10 g)

Protein : 80 g

Chipotle notes on its website that it has "a bowl for every lifestyle." Whether you're vegetarian, vegan, gluten-free, paleo, keto, grain-free, or high-protein, there's a lifestyle bowl that'll satisfy your needs and cravings.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Pelitera says she favors Chipotle's lifestyle bowl category, specifically the High-Protein Bowl option. One tweak she makes is swapping out half of the rice for lettuce to keep the calorie count low.

The bowl has white rice, black beans, double chicken, romaine lettuce, red salsa, and cheese. It's packed with an impressive 80 grams of protein, which research shows helps you feel full and satisfied, along with 10 grams of fiber, which is associated with weight loss.

Healthier Chipotle ordering tips: