Chipotle Says It's Taking Major Steps To Fix Portion Size Issues

If you're even somewhat tuned into the fast-food world in 2024, you've probably seen the recent barrage of viral complaints over Chipotle's portion sizes, quality, and value. But in a positive development for those who've begun to sour on the chain, Chipotle says it's started to work on addressing these rampant criticisms.

Chipotle CEO Brian Niccol addressed the recent portion size complaints in a July 24 investors call, stressing that "there was never a directive to provide less to our customers."

"Generous portions is a core brand equity of Chipotle. It always has been, and it always will be."

However, Niccol said the criticism did spur the company to "relook at our execution across our entire system with the intention to always serve our guests delicious, fresh, custom burritos and bowls with generous portions." Workers at Chipotle locations with "outlier portion scores" are now being retrained and coached to make sure they're serving consistent, correctly made food, he added.

Additionally, Niccol said Chipotle has been reemphasizing the importance of providing generous portions across all of its locations.

"Our guests expect this now more than ever, and we are committed to making this investment to reinforce that Chipotle stands for a generous amount of delicious, fresh food at fair prices for every customer, every visit."

Niccol said the company has recently seen improvements in scores from consumers, which means its efforts may be starting to pay off.

"We believe our focus on operations, including throughput as well as terrific marketing and menu innovation, have strengthened the brand and our value proposition. And we will continue to listen to and treasure our guests to earn every transaction."

Chipotle certainly has its work cut out for itself in this quest to improve its reputation. The fast-casual chain was got its start in 1993 and enjoyed a meteoric rise in popularity due to fans' love for its fresh ingredients, reasonable prices, customization opportunities, and, of course, the massive portions. But in recent years, scores of fans have taken to social media to complain of stingier portions, inconsistent quality, rising prices, and an overall decline in the Chipotle experience.

"I just feel like it doesn't hit like it used to," TikToker @jeanineamapola said in a viral July 2023 video about the chain.

Chipotle has maintained that it never shrunk its portion sizes. And despite all these complaints, the company seems to be having no trouble getting customers into its restaurants. In the latest quarter, Chipotle reported an 18% increase in revenue, an 11.1% increase in same-store sales, and 52 new restaurant openings.