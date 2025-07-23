Chips Ahoy! Just Released a Wild Cookie Inspired by Stranger Things

Chips Ahoy just announced a delightfully spooky new partnership with one of the most popular shows on Netflix: Introducing the Chips Ahoy x Stranger Things Limited-Edition Cookie, a delicious treat hitting shelves on August 11. “Our collaboration with Stranger Things appeals to both long-time lovers of CHIPS AHOY! cookies and Stranger Things fans who have loved every episode. Through experiential components and elements of nostalgia, we are delivering unforgettable experiences for different generations of fans – whether they grew up in the 80s or are experiencing that awesome decade through the show.” Here’s what fans can look forward to with this fun new collaboration.

Upside Down Cookie

The new Chips Ahoy x Stranger Things cookie is inspired by the Upside Down, with a chocolatey base, fudge chips and, in a first for Chips Ahoy, a red strawberry-flavored filling which perfectly riffs on the dark dimension featured on the hit show. The cookie is cleverly designed to let the strawberry filling peek through little holes in the chocolate, just like the gates/rifts in the Upside Down. I tried the cookie early and loved it, especially because it looks so delightfully Halloween-y.

Glow In the Dark Packaging

The new Chips Ahoy x Stranger Things cookie’s packaging will delight both fans of the show and the horror genre: The unique container is perfectly designed with quotes and design elements from the show. The best part? It has a glow in the dark feature, perfect for snacking while watching under dim lights.

Retro-Inspired Packaging

Chips Ahoy is celebrating this new launch by releasing retro-inspired packs of cookies that look just like packs from the 80s, retro font and all. Those packs are honestly worth collecting just by themselves because they look so cool. First Retro Diet Cherry Coke and now this—it’s a good year for 80s fans.

Win Eddie Munson’s Guitar

Eddie Munson fans will be thrilled to hear they can win a Stranger Things Eddie Munson-inspired guitar as part of the new collaboration: Customers can scan the on-pack QR code from August 11 or visit chipsahoyscan.com to hunt for cookies hidden in an immersive game. The more cookies you find, the higher your “happy meter”. Those in-game achievements will give fans the chance to win cool prizes like the guitar.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Stranger Things Season 5

Stranger Things 5 will release on Netflix across three premiere dates with four episodes on November 26, three episodes on Christmas and the finale episode on New Year’s Eve. Each volume releases at 5 PM PT.