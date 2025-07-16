7 Chips Shoppers Say Are “Better Than Doritos” and Cheaper

Doritos are universally one of the most excellent chips ever created. The simplicity of a tortilla chip infused with nacho cheese with such a perfect crunch can’t be beat, or can it? The main issue people have with Doritos is the price. As groceries have gotten more expensive, the price of the popular chips has gone up. Unless you can find them on sale, some complain they can cost upwards of $6 a bag. Luckily, there are less expensive alternatives that are better than Doritos and cost less.

Old Dutch Arriba Chips

Lots of shoppers swear by Old Dutch Arriba chips. “Not sure if Old Dutch chips are available in your area, but their Arriba nacho cheese chips are the single greatest corn chips I’ve ever had and easily beat Doritos by a mile. Every single chip would be ‘that’ chip you’d feel lucky to find in a bag of Doritos they’re so coated in powder,” one says. “I love Arriba, both Nacho Cheese and Zesty Taco. Their guacamole is alright, not quite as intense as the other two though,” another suggests. “Aribas for the win!! They have a version of sweet chili heat that really hits,” another adds.

El Sabroso Guacachips

A few people mentioned El Sabroso chips, especially the guacamole flavored ones. “I love El Sabroso chips, the Salsitas & Guacachips,” another says. “I love guacachips !!! I’m not a guacamole fan, but those chips are so yummy,” one agrees.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

6 Most Overpriced Pizza Chains in America

Always Save Nacho Cheese Flavored Tortilla Chips

Grab a bag of Always Save Nacho Cheese Flavored Tortilla Chips if you want to save money. “I switched to them after Doritos became outrageously priced. Always Save def has more of a ‘jail house’ taste to it, but for $2.15 not too shabby,” one suggests.

Good and Gather Organic Nacho Cheese Chips

Good and Gather Organic Nacho Cheese Chips are just $3.99 a bag, and lots of Target shoppers are fans. “I find that the target brand ones are pretty similar,” a Redditor reveals. “These chips have a great flavor and taste a lot better than Doritos,” a Target reviewer maintains. “These are great! No red dye like the namebrand ones and all organic ingredients. My kids said they taste different but they liked them. They taste like pizza!” another said.

Western Family

“Western Family/ Save on Foods brand honestly puts Doritos to shame. They’re soooo good,” one suggests. “honestly i really like the flavoured tortilla chips by Western Family (save-on-foods)” another agrees.

We Tasted 9 Fast-Food Sandwiches & This Is the Best

Great Value Crunchy Tortilla Chips at Walmart

“The Great Value ones at Walmart,” another recommends about the store’s “Crunchy Tortilla Chips,” which come in a few flavor varieties, each bag just $1.97. “Walmart Great Value is actually really good!” another says.

Meijer Nacho Cheese Flavored Tortilla Chips

Meijer Nacho Cheese Flavored Tortilla Chips are another must-buy for $2.49 a bag. “Meijer has store brand nacho cheese, cool ranch, and I think a guacamole flavored ‘doritos’ Not 100% the same, but for $2 a bag I think they’re good,” someone maintains.