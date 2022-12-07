These Are the Top 10 Christmas Workout Songs

Get ready to rock around the Christmas tree—and all over the gym!—quite literally. If you're looking to up your game, give your fitness playlist a festive update. We have you covered with the top 10 Christmas workout songs you'll have on repeat, based on new research. These tunes will be sure to motivate you and make you feel your absolute best as you're working up a sweat to achieve your exercise goals.

The experts at Fitness Volt performed this in-depth research of over 47,000 songs. This included the most listened-to tunes on Spotify regarding Christmas workout and Christmas gym playlists. The team learned which of these holly-jolly tracks reign supreme, and basically the ones you really want to hear while you're working out!

So put on your sneakers and reindeer antlers, and get ready to rock around the treadmill and jingle your dumbbells. Download these top 10 Christmas workout songs onto your playlist ASAP. Crank up the beat, because Santa Claus is coming to town.

What are the benefits of listening to music while working out?

According to Scientific American, listening to music can boost your overall athletic performance. A review conducted by Costas Karageorghis of Brunel University in London, who is one of the top experts in the world on the psychology of exercise music, streaming your favorite hits can be considered "a type of legal performance-enhancing drug."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

In addition, listening to music while working out can put you in a better mood, take your mind off of fatigue or pain, boost your endurance, and may help your metabolism. It will also make you feel like you're not exerting yourself as hard as you actually are, since it makes the time go by faster while you're jamming out on the treadmill or lifting weights!

RELATED: This Workout Playlist Can Help You Burn More Fat

The top 10 Christmas workout songs, revealed:

"All I Want for Christmas Is You" by Mariah Carey "Underneath the Tree" by Kelly Clarkson "Santa Tell Me" by Ariana Grande "Last Christmas" by Wham! "Joy To The World" by Nat King Cole "Like It's Christmas" by Jonas Brothers "Mary, Did You Know?" by Pentatonix "Carol of the Bells" by Mykola Dmytrovych Leontovych "Holly Jolly Christmas" by Michael Bublé "It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year" by Andy Williams

According to Fitness Volt, Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas Is You" features a fast beat of 150, which makes it ideal to stay in sync with your spin classes, HIIT workouts, and Zumba. A few other all-time favorite holiday hits include Taylor Swift's "Christmas Tree Farm," which is recommended for lifting weights, along with "It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas" by Michael Bublé, which is a stellar lower tempo for your yoga warm-ups and cooling down post-workout.