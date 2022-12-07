Skip to content

These Are the Top 10 Christmas Workout Songs

Rock around the treadmill and jingle your dumbbells!
Alexa Mellardo
By Alexa Mellardo
Published on December 7, 2022 | 8:00 AM

Get ready to rock around the Christmas tree—and all over the gym!—quite literally. If you're looking to up your game, give your fitness playlist a festive update. We have you covered with the top 10 Christmas workout songs you'll have on repeat, based on new research. These tunes will be sure to motivate you and make you feel your absolute best as you're working up a sweat to achieve your exercise goals.

The experts at Fitness Volt performed this in-depth research of over 47,000 songs. This included the most listened-to tunes on Spotify regarding Christmas workout and Christmas gym playlists. The team learned which of these holly-jolly tracks reign supreme, and basically the ones you really want to hear while you're working out!

So put on your sneakers and reindeer antlers, and get ready to rock around the treadmill and jingle your dumbbells. Download these top 10 Christmas workout songs onto your playlist ASAP. Crank up the beat, because Santa Claus is coming to town.

And next up, don't miss The Best Exercises To Get Rid of Holiday Weight Fast, Expert Says.

What are the benefits of listening to music while working out?

woman outdoors, concept of Christmas workout songs
Shutterstock

According to Scientific American, listening to music can boost your overall athletic performance. A review conducted by Costas Karageorghis of Brunel University in London, who is one of the top experts in the world on the psychology of exercise music, streaming your favorite hits can be considered "a type of legal performance-enhancing drug."

In addition, listening to music while working out can put you in a better mood, take your mind off of fatigue or pain, boost your endurance, and may help your metabolism. It will also make you feel like you're not exerting yourself as hard as you actually are, since it makes the time go by faster while you're jamming out on the treadmill or lifting weights!

RELATED: This Workout Playlist Can Help You Burn More Fat

The top 10 Christmas workout songs, revealed:

  1. "All I Want for Christmas Is You" by Mariah Carey
  2. "Underneath the Tree" by Kelly Clarkson
  3. "Santa Tell Me" by Ariana Grande
  4. "Last Christmas" by Wham!
  5. "Joy To The World" by Nat King Cole
  6. "Like It's Christmas" by Jonas Brothers
  7. "Mary, Did You Know?" by Pentatonix
  8. "Carol of the Bells" by Mykola Dmytrovych Leontovych
  9. "Holly Jolly Christmas" by Michael Bublé
  10. "It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year" by Andy Williams

According to Fitness Volt, Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas Is You" features a fast beat of 150, which makes it ideal to stay in sync with your spin classes, HIIT workouts, and Zumba. A few other all-time favorite holiday hits include Taylor Swift's "Christmas Tree Farm," which is recommended for lifting weights, along with "It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas" by Michael Bublé, which is a stellar lower tempo for your yoga warm-ups and cooling down post-workout.

Alexa Mellardo
Alexa is the Mind + Body Deputy Editor of Eat This, Not That!, overseeing the M+B channel and delivering compelling fitness, wellness, and self-care topics to readers. Read more about Alexa
Filed Under
// //

More content from Mind + Body

Is this content interesting for you?
Join our FREE Daily Newsletter

Get the best food tips and diet advice every single day

Something went wrong, please try again.
More in Mind + Body
  • man performing split squat lunges exercises for chicken wings in the snow

    The Best Exercises to Bulk up Your 'Chicken Legs'

  • woman taking an activewear selfie, concept of stylish activewear brands to shop in 2022

    The 5 Most Stylish Activewear Brands To Shop Right Now

  • fit woman demonstrating scissors exercise to lose inches off your waist

    Drop Inches off Your Waist With This Cardio & Resistance Workout

  • man running on beach, demonstrating how to get rid of moobs with cardio

    5 Everyday Habits To Get Rid of Your ‘Moobs’ After 50

  • middle-aged woman demonstrating resistance band exercises to get stronger as you age

    5 Resistance Band Exercises To Get Stronger as You Get Older