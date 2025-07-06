Church’s Just Brought Back a Fan-Favorite From 2017

Summer is the best season ever. From long days at the beach, pool, or lake, to barbeques with friends and family at night, there are so many things to look forward to during the warmest months of the year. I am such a big fan of summer eats, and the amazingly delicious summer-inspired menus at my favorite fast food restaurants and chains. This year, Church’s Texas Chicken, one of the largest quick-service chicken restaurant brands in the world, is turning up the heat and flavor with the return of a fan-favorite menu item: Authentic Texas Style Rubbed Smokehouse Chicken is back.

Authentic Texas Style Rubbed Smokehouse Chicken Is Available Until September 24

From now until September 24, 2025, the mouthwatering recipe returns to Church’s menu by popular demand. Authentic Texas Style Rubbed Smokehouse Chicken can be ordered as a full meal starting at only $5.99. And, in honor of the return, the restaurant is hosting free tasting events in select markets, giving guests a chance to experience the savory, bold flavors that they have been craving.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The Smokehouse Recipe Debuted in 2017

Church’s first debuted the Smokehouse recipe in 2017, and it became a seasonal standout. Customers love the distinct, smoky flavor and generous portion size. Each Smokehouse meal comes with a half chicken, marinated for 12 hours and coated with a mouth-watering rub and served bone-in, skin-on and fried to perfection.

You Can Order It Original or Spicy

You can order Authentic Texas Style Rubbed Smokehouse Chicken original or spicy and pair it with a legendary Honey-Butter Biscuit and jalapeño starting at $5.99. Or, you can make it a combo by adding a homestyle side and a regular drink, starting at $9.99. And, if you are craving a post-meal sweet treat, order it with a delicious Pineapple Fried Pie.

Smokehouse Has Been “A Guest Favorite” for Years

“Smokehouse has been a guest favorite for years and we heard them loud and clear—they wanted it back,” said Kevin Houston, Executive Chef at Church’s Texas Chicken. “The recipe is unique and unlike anything else, with bigger, bolder flavors in an unbreaded, bone-in alternative to our traditional fried chicken.”

There Will Be Activations in Texas

There will also be activations at participating Texas locations in Houston, San Antonio, and the Rio Grande Valley with Church’s “Chase the Flavor” campaign, taking place at select local YMCA locations and events throughout the summer in local communities. Guests will have the opportunity to participate in engaging activities, capture fun moments, sample Church’s Smokehouse chicken. “We’re not just bringing back our Smokehouse Chicken, we’re bringing the full experience to our guests in Houston, San Antonio and Rio Grande Valley,” said Sarah Minton, SVP, Brand Strategy, Media and Activation. “At our local market celebrations, guests can enjoy a taste of Smokehouse Chicken, connect with the local community, and take part in fun, family-friendly activities that celebrate the unique flavors and Texas spirit behind this dish. It’s more than a meal—it’s a moment to share.”