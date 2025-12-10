6 Cleanest Granola Bars You Can Buy

These clean-ingredient granola bars deliver great flavor without the junk.

Not all granola bars are created equal—while some are an excellent source of nutrition for a snack or breakfast item, others are packed with sugar, sodium, and ultra-processed ingredients. If you’re looking for a new granola option but want to keep it somewhat healthy, there are some great options to choose from on your next grocery run. Here are six of the cleanest (and most delicious!0 granola bars you can buy right now.

JUNKLESS® Chocolate Chip

JUNKLESS® Chocolate Chip granola bars are a delicious better-for-you snack. “The best granola bar. I love the ingredients and don’t feel guilty giving these to my family. The price point for this bar is great and doesn’t break the bank. The packaging sticks out on the shelf so you can’t miss it,” one fan said.

RXBar Vanilla Almond

RXBar still sets the standard for clean, limited ingredients. “After researching many protein bars, my conclusion is RxBars have the best balance… simple clean ingredients, the most protein with the least fat, and no added sugars! They taste great and keep me satisfied all morning. Vanilla Almond is one of my faves!” one shopper said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

MadeGood Chocolate Chip Granola Bars

Health-conscious shoppers love the organic MadeGood Chocolate Chip Granola Bars. “Love the quality of these bars! Perfect for on the go snack and semi healthier Lots of clean ingredients,” one Target shopper said.

GoMacro Granola + Coconut MacroBar

GoMacro Granola + Coconut MacroBar is a delicious, healthy option. “The granola + coconut are my absolute favorite! They have the perfect balance of sweet with the coconut. If you like coconut you will love these bars,” one fan raved.

Jacob Bar

While technically a protein bar, shoppers absolutely love Jacob bars, which are packed with clean ingredients and no seed oils. “The Berry Bar is delicious, filling and healthy. Love them,” one fan said.

Kodiak Chewy Granola Bars

Kodiak Chewy Granola Bars are another better-for-you choice, with delicious flavors. “Absolutely the best protein granola bar I’ve ever had. It doesn’t even taste like other protein bars where they are chalky and have an artificial taste. These are amazing. Full of flavor! Only thing I’m not fan of is how pricy they are,” one Walmart shopper said.