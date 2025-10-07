7 Best New Sodas Hitting Shelves This Week

Soda-lovers are in for a treat this fall with a number of new seasonal flavors and returning favorites from some of the biggest and most popular beverage companies. From Coca-Cola to Mountain Dew, these new drinks are already sparking a tremendous amount of buzz online from customers who can’t wait to get their hands on these exciting permanent and limited time-only sips. Here are seven of the best new sodas hitting shelves this week (or very soon!).

Stiller’s Soda

Ben Stiller just launched a range of drinks called Stiller’s Soda, which is “classic soda made right” in flavors like Shirley Temple, Root Beer, and Lemon Lime. “Ben Stiller truly loves soda. In fact, he always has. That’s why he created a range of healthy carbonated beverages, inspired by the classic flavors of old, that are seriously good to drink. So if you’re looking for soda that’s all natural, low in calories, and still tastes exactly like soda… That’s us!” the brand says.

Dirty Mountain Dew Cream Soda

Mountain Dew just announced the new Dirty Mountain Dew Cream Soda which will roll out in stores across the U.S. early next year. “Mountain Dew has always pushed boundaries with flavors that become cultural phenomena. Dirty Mountain Dew Cream Soda, with its creamy indulgent taste, is just another example of how we leverage innovation to engage our fans,” says Mark Kirkham, CMO PepsiCo Beverages U.S.

Retro Diet Coke Lime

Coca-Cola is bringing back one of its most popular drinks: Retro Diet Coke Lime will be hitting shelves on October 6, for a limited time only. “The grocery is going to hate to see me coming bc there’s a non-zero chance I’ll buy them all especially if there’s a sale going on. I’ve waited and prayed for this for so many years and I won’t let them take my baby away again,” one Redditor said.

Slice Shirley Temple

Slice Soda just launched a new Shirley Temple flavor fans are thrilled about. “We interrupt your scroll with this PSA: Shirley Temple Slice is OFFICIALLY HERE. exclusively at @target 🎯🍒 grab a cart, grab a can, and let the fizz begin,” the brand said via an Instagram post. “Running to Target – can’t wait to try! SOOOO excited for this flavor!” one fan commented.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Arizona Chocolate Egg Cream Soda

Arizona Beverages just launched a new Chocolate Egg Cream Soda. “Inspired by the all-original bev crafted in Brooklyn soda fountains and diners, our Chocolate Egg Cream Soda is reimagined with a modern twist—still egg-free, now with a hint of cream. We combine rich cocoa, creamy milk, and fizzy seltzer to bring the spirit of a borough classic into a Big Can,” the brand says.

Spindrift Cranberry Punch

Spindrift just launched a new Cranberry Punch flavor and brought back the seasonal Cranberry Raspberry. Sweater weather, anyone? The “bright, lively, and endlessly drinkable” new drop is Spindrift’s “modern spin on the festive punch bowl: playful enough for a party, yet crisp and refreshing over ice for a solo sip.”

Creamy Vanilla Coke

Coca-Cola is launching a new Creamy Vanilla flavor just in time for the holidays. The seasonal drop should appear on shelves at some point this month, hopefully sooner rather than later. “I’m all about vanilla Coca-Cola so I’ll be hoping this one has a nice holiday twist to it,” the Snackolator account says.