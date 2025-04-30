7 Coffee Creamers That Use the Highest-Quality Ingredients

Coffee, in moderation, offers lots of health benefits and is a great pick-me-up. "It acts on your brain to improve memory, mood, reaction times, and mental function," explains the Cleveland Clinic. It is also antioxidant-rich and can help ward off diabetes, prevent neurological diseases, lower cancer risk, and reduce the risk of depression. However, you can easily negate the health benefits of coffee by adding a creamy, sugary coffee creamer to the mix. Oftentimes, these delicious-tasting creamers are loaded with added sugar, fat, and calories, which explains why they taste so good. However, other options aren't so bad for you. Here are seven coffee creamer brands that use the highest-quality ingredients.

Nutpods Dairy-Free Creamer

Nutpods, started by a woman who couldn't find a healthy dairy-free creamer that tastes good, is derived from a combination of almond and coconut milk. There is no sweetener, no added sugars, and no artificial flavors. It is even Whole30 Certified and suitable for those on the keto diet. It's popular with those who appreciate flavored creamers, offering innovative flavors like toasted marshmallow, cookie butter, and cinnamon swirl.

Califia Farms

Califia Farms makes a few creamer options, but its Organic Vanilla Almond Milk Coffee Creamer is one of the most popular. The sweet-meets-nutty creamer is made with organic almonds flavored with a hint of vanilla. There are no artificial ingredients, and while each serving is low in calories (20) and sugar (3), it still transforms your coffee into a healthier vanilla latte.

Organic Valley Real Dairy French Vanilla

If you prefer a dairy creamer, Organic Valley Real Dairy French Vanilla Creamy is a great option. The lactose-free creamer is made without any artificial ingredients and sweetened with organic cane sugar (3 grams per serving) with a hint of vanilla. It's one of the better-tasting options out there, transforming your black coffee into a creamy, delicious vanilla latte.

Laird Superfood Creamer

If you're a serious health nut, consider trying Laird Superfood Creamers' powdered creamers. The brand offers a bunch of health-enhanced options, including one with adaptogens, another with turmeric, and even a version packed with protein. Another bonus? Because it's in powder form, you won't have to worry about it going bad super fast.

Chobani Sweet Cream Coffee Creamer

Chobani Sweet Cream Coffee Creamer is made with milk, cream, cane sugar, and natural flavors—no oils, artificial ingredients, or stabilizers. However, there is added sugar. It also comes in a bunch of flavors, like vanilla, cookie dough, and caramel macchiato.

So Delicious Organic Coconutmilk Creamer

If you like the taste of coconut and maintain a vegan lifestyle, So Delicious Organic Coconutmilk Creamer, a USDA Organic-certified creamer, is worth trying. However, the sweetened creamer does have 4 grams of added sugar.

Elmhurst Oat Creamer

Elmhurst Oat Creamer is another excellent plant-based option, derived from whole grain oats with no added sugar and just 15 calories per serving. It is vegan and dairy-free with no additives, artificial flavors, or gluten, and is also Kosher. It is also available in flavored options, including French vanilla, chai spice, and caramel macchiato.