The funny thing about coffee creamers? Most of them don’t actually have cream – or even milk – on the ingredient list. While several brands use non-dairy ingredients to appeal to a wider variety of patrons, others have started swapping dairy products in with nut milk alternatives, as demand has shifted. However, if you like your coffee served with real milk or cream, there are still a handful of options. Here are 7 coffee creamers that actually use real dairy.

Organic Valley

Organic Valley Real Dairy French Vanilla Creamy is a great option if you prefer a dairy creamer. The lactose-free creamer is made without artificial ingredients and sweetened with organic cane sugar (3 grams per serving) with a hint of vanilla. It’s one of the better-tasting options, transforming your black coffee into a creamy, delicious vanilla latte. 6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Chobani

Chobani, a brand that prides itself on making Greek yogurt, a dairy products, sells lots of delicious creamers. One of my favorites is the Chobani Sweet Cream Coffee Creamer, made with milk, cream, cane sugar, and natural flavors—no oils, artificial ingredients, or stabilizers. However, there is added sugar. It also comes in many flavors, like vanilla, cookie dough, and caramel macchiato, and most recently, Chobani Pumpkin Spice Coffee Creamer another fall-inspired creamer offering all the autumn feels. Made with natural cream, real milk, cane sugar, and natural flavor, every sip hits a warm, pumpkin-spiced note.

Dunkin’

Dunkin’ sells a variety of branded creamers at the grocery store, including seasonal flavors like Dunkin’ Pumpkin Munchkin Creamer. Inspired by Dunkin’ Pumpkin Munchkins® Donut Hole Treats, a beloved seasonal bakery item from the brand, the classic, pumpkin-forward flavor has hints of sweet donut glaze and spices, filled with real cream and real sugar.

8 Coffee Creamers Ranked Worst for Your Health

Starbucks

Starbucks sells dairy and non-dairy creamers, many inspired by its most popular coffeehouse drinks. One of the most recent dairy additions is the Irish Cream Inspired Dairy Creamer. The brand description says, “Add flavors of sweet cream, chocolate, and warm vanilla to your favorite Starbucks® coffee. ” The Irish cream-inspired flavor is a dairy product.

Horizon

If you want to keep it simple and organic, stick to Horizon Organic Half & Half. The only two ingredients are Grade A Organic milk and cream, so you don’t have to worry about sugar or fake sugar and you can just add your own sweetener.

Good & Gather

Good & Gather Organic Sweet Cream Coffee Creamer is the target version of Chobani’s popular dairy option, made with three ingredients: Organic milk, cane sugar, and cream. “This creamer is the best. It has no high frutose corn syrup and simple ingredients. I have only gotten the vanilla flavor,” one shopper writes.

Natural Bliss

Natural Bliss is Coffee Mate’s line of healthier, more pure ingredient driven creamers, including several dairy varieties. There are lots of sugar-free and organic options, but I recommend Sweet Cream Flavored Organic Coffee Creamer, made with only four “purposely chosen recognizable” organic ingredients: organic skim milk, organic cream, organic sugar, and organic natural flavor.