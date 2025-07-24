7 Coffee Creamers With the Worst Ingredients to Avoid

An astounding 73% of Americans drink coffee daily, per Drive Research so it’s no surprise that the grocery aisles are filled with creamers. According to an Allied Market Research report, the industry is projected to hit a whopping $9.9 billion by 2033. While coffee with a touch of cream is a daily ritual for many, before splashing anything into your cup, it’s important to check the label. It’s true that creamers deliver on flavor, but many are crafted from worrisome ingredients like questionable additives, artificial sweeteners, and mystery oils that could make you think twice. To break down which creamers to avoid or at least use in moderation, Eat This, Not That spoke with Mary Sabat, MS, RDN, LD, and personal trainer, who reveals which ones health-conscious shoppers may want to skip.

Coffee Mate Original

Nutrition : per serving 1 tbsp

Calories : 20

Fat : 1g (Saturated fat: 0g)

Sodium : 5mg

Carbs : 2g (Fiber: 0g , Sugar: <1g)

Protein : 0g

Ingredients: Water, corn syrup solids, soybean oil, and less than 2% of micellar casein (a milk derivative), mono- and diglycerides, dipotassium phosphate, natural flavor, carrageenan. Coffee Mate Original markets itself as gluten-free and cholesterol-free, but its ingredient list tells a different story—one full of ultra-processed and potentially harmful additives. “After water, the primary ingredient is corn syrup solids, a concentrated sugar source that can spike blood sugar and contribute to weight gain,” Sabat explains. “It also contains soybean oil, often genetically modified and highly refined, which may promote inflammation. Additional ingredients like mono- and diglycerides, dipotassium phosphate, natural flavors, and carrageenan are industrial additives used to thicken, stabilize, or artificially flavor the product.” Sabat points out that “Carrageenan, in particular, has been linked to digestive inflammation in some studies. The product also includes bioengineered ingredients, which raises concerns for those trying to avoid GMOs. Despite its sweet taste, one tablespoon delivers 20 empty calories with no nutritional value, making this creamer a daily dose of chemicals rather than a wholesome addition to your coffee.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

50 Drinks With More Sugar Than a Hershey’s Bar

International Delight French Vanilla

Nutrition : per serving 1 tbsp

Calories : 35

Fat : 1.5g (Saturated fat: .5g)

Sodium : 10 mg

Carbs : 5g (Fiber: 0g , Sugar: 5g)

Protein : 0g

Ingredients: Water, sugar, palm oil, contains 2% or less of: sodium caseinate* (a milk derivative), dipotassium phosphate, carrageenan, mono and diglycerides, natural & artificial flavors, sodium stearoyl lactylate, salt. *Sodium caseinate is not a source of lactose. International Delight French Vanilla has a sweet and creamy taste, but its ingredient list reveals a highly processed product that can negatively impact your health. “It’s loaded with sugar and palm oil, a refined fat linked to inflammation and heart issues when consumed in excess,” says Sabat. “It also contains mono- and diglycerides and sodium stearoyl lactylate, which are emulsifiers often used in ultra-processed foods and may disrupt gut health. The presence of carrageenan, a thickener linked to digestive inflammation, adds another red flag.” She adds, “Finally, artificial flavors and additives like dipotassium phosphate further strip this creamer of any nutritional value—making it more of a chemical cocktail than a simple splash for your coffee.”

Coffee Mate Sugar Free French Vanilla

Nutrition : per serving 1 tbsp

Calories : 15

Fat : 0g (Saturated fat: 0g)

Sodium : 0mg

Carbs : 0g (Fiber: 0g , Sugar: 0g)

Protein : 0g

Ingredients: Water, corn syrup**, soybean oil, maltodextrin**, and less than 2% of micellar casein (a milk derivative), dipotassium phosphate, mono- and diglycerides, natural and artificial flavor, carrageenan, sucralose, acesulfame potassium (non-nutritive sweetener)

Contains: a milk derivative. Ingredients derived from a bioengineered source.

**Adds a trivial amount of sugar.

On the surface, Coffee Mate Sugar Free French Vanilla sounds like a healthier option because it’s sugar-free, but don’t let that fool you. Read the list of ingredients. Sabat explains, “Instead of sugar, it uses sucralose and acesulfame potassium, two artificial sweeteners linked to potential disruptions in gut health, insulin response, and even long-term metabolic issues.” She continues, “The base includes corn syrup and maltodextrin, which are both high-glycemic ingredients that can still spike blood sugar despite being labeled as “sugar-free.” Soybean oil is another concern, as it’s often highly processed and inflammatory, especially when genetically modified.” According to Sabat, “Additives like mono- and diglycerides and carrageenan are used to stabilize and thicken but have been associated with inflammation and digestive issues. And finally, the label states ingredients are derived from a bioengineered source, raising red flags for those avoiding GMOs. Overall, this sugar-free creamer may be more harmful than the original.”

International Delight Zero Sugar French Vanilla

Nutrition : per serving 1 tbsp

Calories : 15

Fat : 1g (Saturated fat: .5 g)

Sodium : 0mg

Carbs : 0g (Fiber: 0g , Sugar: 0g)

Protein : 0g

Ingredients: Water, palm oil, maltodextrin, contains 2% or less of: sodium caseinate* (a milk derivative), dipotassium phosphate, sodium stearoyl lactylate, mono and diglycerides, carrageenan, polysorbate 60, sucralose, gellan gum, acesulfame potassium, natural and artificial flavors. *Sodium caseinate is not a source of lactose. Contains a milk derivative.

International Delight Zero Sugar French Vanilla Creamer is another sugar free creamer to be mindful of because it contains unhealthy additives. According to Sabat, “Palm oil, often refined and oxidized, can promote inflammation, while maltodextrin, despite being sugar-free, has a high glycemic index and can spike blood sugar. She explains, “Artificial sweeteners sucralose and acesulfame potassium are linked to gut microbiome disruption and potential metabolic issues. The inclusion of carrageenan, a thickener associated with digestive inflammation, and emulsifiers like mono- and diglycerides, sodium stearoyl lactylate, and polysorbate 60 further classify this creamer as a chemical-laden product.” Sabat adds, “Topped off with natural and artificial flavors, this is far from a clean choice—offering zero sugar at the expense of your health.”

26 Healthy Soda Alternatives That Dietitians Love

Natural Bliss Vanilla Flavored Almond Milk Creamer

Nutrition : per serving 1tbsp

Calories : 30

Fat : 1g (Saturated fat: .5g)

Sodium : 20 mg

Carbs : 5g (Fiber: 0g , Sugar: 5g)

Protein : 0g

Ingredients: Almond milk (water, almonds), sugar, coconut oil, pea protein, baking soda, sea salt, guar gum, natural flavor, gellan gum. Contains: almond.

Another option that seems like it’s smart choice is the Natural Bliss Vanilla Almond Milk Liquid Creamer because it’s plant-based, but its ingredients tell a different story. “With 5 grams of sugar per tablespoon, it delivers a surprising amount of added sugar for such a small serving,” says Sabat. “The use of guar gum and gellan gum—common thickeners—can cause digestive issues like bloating or discomfort in sensitive individuals.” She explains, “Natural flavors is a vague term that can include a host of chemical compounds and solvents not disclosed to consumers. While pea protein and coconut oil might seem wholesome, they’re highly processed in this context. This creamer is a good example of how even “plant-based” doesn’t always mean clean or healthy, especially when loaded with sugar and unnecessary additives.”

Dunkin Extra Extra Creamer

Nutrition : per serving 1 tbsp

Calories : 35

Fat : 1.5g (Saturated fat: 1g)

Sodium : 5 mg

Carbs : 5g (Fiber: 0g , Sugar: 5g)

Protein : 0g

Ingredients: Skim Milk, Cane Sugar, Cream, Water, Contains 2% or less of: Potassium Citrate, Dipotassium Phosphate, Carrageenan, Natural Flavor. Contains Milk.

Dunkin Extra Extra Creamer boasts it’s made with real sugar and cream, but that doesn’t mean it a good choice. “With 35 calories and 5 grams of sugar per tablespoon, it’s essentially a hit of liquid sugar and fat in every pour,” says Sabat. “The use of cane sugar and cream in such high proportions quickly adds up, especially for those who use multiple servings. Additives like carrageenan, which is linked to digestive inflammation, and dipotassium phosphate and potassium citrate, which are used to stabilize the mixture but offer no nutritional value, turn this into a highly processed product.” She adds, “Despite its simple appearance, this creamer contributes empty calories and potential gut disruptors, making it far from a wholesome option.”

While So Delicious Organic Coconut Milk Creamer

Nutrition : per serving 1 tbsp

Calories : 30

Fat : 0g (Saturated fat: 0g)

Sodium : 15 mg

Carbs : 4g (Fiber: 0g , Sugar: 4g)

Protein : 0g

Ingredients: Organic Coconutmilk (Filtered Water, Organic Coconut Cream), Organic Cane Sugar, Organic Coconut Oil, Potassium Citrate, Organic Pea Protein Isolate, Sodium Citrate, Gellan Gum, Organic Natural Flavor.

Organic doesn’t always mean healthier so don’t fall for the advertising on So Delicious Organic French Vanilla Dairy Free Creamer “Each tablespoon contains 30 calories and 4 grams of added sugar, which can add up quickly and contribute to blood sugar spikes and cravings,” says Sabat. “More concerning are the chemical additives like carrageenan, linked to gut inflammation, and dipotassium phosphate, a synthetic stabilizer that offers no nutritional value and may strain kidney function over time.” She explains, “Even natural flavors, though labeled organic,can still contain a blend of undisclosed chemical compounds. So while it may be organic, this creamer is far from clean—making it a poor substitute if you’re looking to support long-term health.”