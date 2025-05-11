8 Coffee Creamers Ranked Worst for Your Health

From low fat, no fat, no dairy, heavy cream, liquid and powder, there's no shortage of coffee creamers to choose from. As you stroll down the aisle, there's so many options that the amount of creamers now rival soda and cereal. And with good reason. The coffee creamer industry is booming and is projected to hit $9.9 billion by 2033, according to Allied Market Research.

While creamers spruce up your coffee, adding just a spoonful of creamer can rack up the amount of sugar you're consuming. Plus, many contain harmful ingredients. There's no question that creamers can make coffee more enjoyable, but depending on which one you use, it might be better to skip.

To help you navigate through the plethora of choices, here's the worst creamers ranked unhealthiest creamers ranked from bad to absolutely terrible for you.

How to Spot the Unhealthiest Creamers

-Preservatives and additives: Looking at labels is an informative way to know exactly what's in your creamer and many have thickening agents, which can cause digestive issues. In addition, some creamers are packed with ingredients to give them a longer shelf life but aren't healthy.

-Sugar Content: Understanding how much sugar you're consuming can help lead to healthier choices. A creamer with more than four grams of sugar per serving is usually considered too much. While that might not seem like a lot, if you have more than one cup of coffee or serving a day, it adds up. According to the American Heart Association, men should not consume more than 9 teaspoons (36 grams or 150 calories) of added sugar daily, while women should not consume more than 6 teaspoons (25 grams or 100 calories) daily.

-Calories: The amount of calories a person should consume a day varies based on age range and fitness goals. On average, the guidelines for calorie intake range between 2,000 to 1,600, per Cleveland Clinic. If a creamer has 30 calories per serving, that probably seems low, but it's not if you have more than one cup of coffee a day. It adds up.

Nutpods French Vanilla Almond & Coconut

Nutrition : per serving 1 TSBP

Calories : 10

Fat : 0g (Saturated fat: 0g)

Sodium : 0mg

Carbs : 0g (Fiber: 0g , Sugar: 0g)

Protein : 0g

At first glance Nutpods French Vanilla Almond & Coconut looks really healthy, but Jennie Norton, a Registered Dietitian Nutritionist at Vegan Wins points out the problematic ingredients.

"Nutpods French Vanilla Almond & Coconut tries to stay virtuous by skipping sweeteners, but structure still has to come from somewhere," she explains. Acacia gum, gellan gum, lecithin and dipotassium phosphate give the creamer body but many tasters tell me the result feels chalky and leaves a bitter edge after the cup is gone. You also might notice an upset stomach within an hour."

Califia Farms Caramel Macchiato Almond Creamer

Nutrition : per serving 1 TSBP

Calories : 20

Fat : 1g (Saturated fat: 0g)

Sodium : 10mg

Carbs : 3g (Fiber: 0g , Sugar: 3g)

Protein : 0g

According to Norton, the "Califia Farms Caramel Macchiato Almond Creamer looks plant‑forward yet each pour brings cane sugar, sunflower oil, guar gum, gellan gum and caramel syrup. Clients often describe a candy‑like after‑taste that lingers longer than their espresso shot. The ingredient list confirms why: three grams of added sugar plus a stabiliser blend that coats the palate."

Coffee Mate French Vanilla Fat Free

Nutrition : per serving 1 TSBP

Calories : 25

Fat : 0g (Saturated fat: 0g)

Sodium : 5mg

Carbs : 5g (Fiber: 0g , Sugar: 5g)

Protein : 0g

Don't let the no sugar fool you. Coffee Mate French Vanilla Fat Free is not good for you.

Norton notes this creamer "contains water, sugar, soybean oil, carrageenan, color, flavour, and five grams of added sugar in a single tablespoon." She explains, "Carrageenan shows up in recent gut‑inflammation papers, so for anyone already dealing with bloating or irritable bowels this bottle can keep the fire smouldering."

Dunkin's Salted Caramel

Nutrition : 1 TSBP

Calories : 30

Fat : 1 g (Saturated fat: .5g)

Sodium : 5mg

Carbs : 6g (Fiber: 0g , Sugar: 6g)

Protein : 0g

Dunkin's Salted Caramel creamer is a tasty indulgence, but it has the highest amount of sugar on our list and contains unhealthy ingredients such as palm oil, natural and artificial flavor and carrageenan, which studies suggest has "adverse effects" on GI health.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

A single serving of creamer isn't likely to hurt you, but when you drink coffee daily and have creamer with every cup, the number of problematic ingredients consumed could become a health issue.

Nestle® Coffee mate® Dirty Soda Liquid Coffee Creamer

Nutrition : 1 TSBP

Calories : 35

Fat : 1.5g (Saturated fat: 0g)

Sodium : 5mg

Carbs : 5g (Fiber: 0g , Sugar: 0g)

Protein : 0g

Nestle® Coffee mate® Dirty Soda Liquid Coffee Creamer is getting plenty of good reviews from customers, it's high in calories, has too much sugar and unhealthy ingredients like

natural and artificial flavor, carrageenan and soybean oil, which has been linked to obesity and diabetes when consumed too often, per UC Riverside.

​​

International Delight Caramel Macchiato

Nutrition : 1 TSBP

Calories : 35

Fat : 1.5g (Saturated fat: .5g)

Sodium : 10mg

Carbs : 5g (Fiber: 0g , Sugar: 5g)

Protein : 0g

The International Delight Caramel Macchiato delivers a rich and sweet flavor without overpowering your coffee, but it's high in calories and sugars. In addition, it contains palm oil, natural and artificial flavors, as we as carrageenan which can cause GI issues.

Coffee Mate The Original Powdered Creamer

Nutrition : ¾ teaspoon

Calories : 10

Fat : .5g (Saturated fat: .5g)

Sodium : 5mg

Carbs : 1g (Fiber: 0g , Sugar: 0g)

Protein : 0g

The low calories and no sugar might make you think Coffee Mate The Original Powdered Creamer, but a look at the ingredients list should scare you. Corn syrup solids and hydrogenated vegetable oil (coconut and/or palm kernel and/or soybean) are the first things in the creamer and it's well known how harmful corn syrup is. It can lead to serious health problems like weight gain, fatty liver disease, diabetes and more, according to Cleveland Clinic.

Kroger® Creme Brulee Coffee Creamer

Nutrition : per perving 1 TSBP

Calories : 30

Fat : 1 g (Saturated fat: 0g)

Sodium : 5mg

Carbs : 5g (Fiber:0 g , Sugar: 0g)

Protein : 0g

The No. 1 unhealthiest coffee creamer is Kroger® Creme Brulee Coffee Creamer. While it doesn't contain sugar, it's high in calories and has alarming ingredients, including yellow 5 and 6 which is contaminated with benzidine that's been linked with bladder cancer.