So many coffee creamers are at your local grocery store, making it hard to choose just one. There are both dairy and non-dairy creamers, high-calorie and zero-calorie, sweet and unsweetened, and if sweetened, those made with real sugar or artificial sweeteners. There are options if you are trying to stay away from fake sugar. Here are 7 coffee creamers made without artificial sweeteners.

Nutpods Unsweetened Creamer

Nutpods offers an entire line of dairy-free, unsweetened creamers. Each blend is made without added sugars or artificial sweeteners. There are many flavors to choose from, including Caramel, Cinnamon Swirl, and Coffee Cake.

Califia Farms Almond Barista Blend Almond Milk Creamer

Califia Farms Almond Barista Blend Almond Milk Creamer is made with simple plant-based ingredients and is naturally sweetened. “This almond milk is perfect as a frothy coffee lover —it steams beautifully without separating, making it ideal for lattes. The flavor is mild and slightly nutty, complementing coffee without overpowering it. It’s also creamy enough to give your drinks that café-style texture you want at home. If you’re looking for a reliable dairy-free option for frothing, this one delivers every time,” writes a Target shopper. “I am an espresso girlie and OMG this barista almond blend made my ice coffee so much better. Will definitely purchase again, love how it can be froth hot or cold too good,” adds another.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Chobani Sweet Cream Creamer

Chobani Sweet Cream Creamer uses real milk, cream, and cane sugar and is free from artificial sweeteners. “This is by far the best coffee creamer I have tasted. I’ve used several brands and this is a 10/10,” writes a Target shopper. “My wife and I tried the Sweet Cream because it was on sale, and we just felt like trying something different and natural. After I first smelled it, I HAD to take a small sip to try it out without coffee. IT TASTED LIKE MELTED VANILLA ICE CREAM!!! The flavor, plus the natural ingredients, instantly turned Chobani into our new coffee creamer. And I really like the fact that there aren’t any artificial flavors or ingredients!! Thank you and keep up the great work Chobani!!” adds another.

Good & Gather

Good & Gather Organic Sweet Cream Coffee Creamer is Target’s version of Chobani’s Sweet Cream Creamer. It has three ingredients: Organic milk, cane sugar, and cream. “This creamer is the best. It has no high fructose corn syrup and simple ingredients. I have only gotten the vanilla flavor,” one shopper writes.

Horizon Organic Half & Half

Horizon Organic Half & Half is a simple, organic creamer, allowing you to choose your coffee adventure. The only two ingredients are Grade A Organic milk and cream, so you don’t have to worry about sugar or fake sugar, and you can just add your own sweetener or syrup.

Organic Valley Real Dairy French Vanilla Creamer

Organic Valley Real Dairy French Vanilla Creamer is an excellent option if you prefer a dairy creamer. It is lactose-free, made without artificial ingredients, and is sweetened with organic cane sugar (3 grams per serving) with a hint of vanilla. It’s one of the better-tasting options, transforming your black coffee into a creamy, delicious vanilla latte.

Elmhurst Oat Creamer

Elmhurst Oat Creamer is a plant-based option, derived from whole grain oats with no added sugar and just 15 calories per serving. It is vegan and dairy-free with no additives, artificial flavors, or gluten, and is also Kosher. It is also available in flavored options, including French vanilla, chai spice, and caramel macchiato, which lists Oatmilk (Filtered Water, Whole Grain Oats), Hemp Cream (Filtered Water, Hemp Seeds), Cane Sugar, Dipotassium Phosphate, and Natural Flavors as ingredients.