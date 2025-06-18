This Cold Therapy Trick Can Help You Burn 400 Extra Calories a Day Without Exercise

Want in on a surprisingly cool secret? There’s a temperature-based trick that can help you burn up to 400 extra calories daily—without moving. It all comes down to exposing your body to quite chilling temps, which activates something called brown fat. We spoke with experts who share everything about cold therapy and how it can boost your calorie burn with minimal effort.

How Ice Baths Can Burn Calories With Minimal Effort

When exposing your body to the extreme cold—dipping into an ice bath or taking a cold shower, for instance—you need to work harder to warm yourself back up.

“Enter a type of fat known as brown fat. It’s a unique type of fat used for the purpose of generating heat by burning energy. Instead of depositing fat, brown fat burns it,” explains Alex Lee, physiotherapist, fitness and recovery expert, and co-founder of Saunny.com. “I work with athletes and average folks who need to lose body fat or recover quicker. Cold exposure allows them to accomplish both. I even use it myself after long days spent standing in the clinic or grueling strength training. You don’t have to exert a single muscle, your body works to get the blood flowing.”

The Science Behind Cold Therapy’s Metabolic Boost

While burning 400 calories daily by just cold plunging would require maximal and prolonged exposure, brief bouts of cold plunging (11 to 15 minutes in total throughout the day) can mildly boost metabolic rate, says Dr. Paul Daidone, medical director at True Self Recovery.

In addition to burning energy, cold therapy soothes aches, pains, and inflammation while healing your muscles.

Additional Benefits: Recovery, Sleep, and Mood Enhancement

“I also advise lifters and runners as a strength coach after a high-intensity workout,” Alex says. “It relaxes the body and even makes you sleep better.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Dr. Daidone adds, “Cold stress has been linked with … improved mood (via the release of norepinephrine and dopamine), faster muscle recovery, and greater circulation. Cold stress may also be applied to manage insulin sensitivity and support immune function, making it intriguing for metabolic health and overall well-being.”

Why Brown Fat Becomes Less Active With Age

Brown fat “isn’t as active” as you age, which makes cold exposure an extra beneficial addition to your wellness routine.

“Cold will ‘rouse’ [your metabolism] again,” Alex explains. “I know folks in their 40s, 50s, even 60s who got fantastic results simply by incorporating cold showers or plunges into their regimen. The body is clever, it learns.”

In addition, if you’re in perimenopause or post-menopause, cold therapy may be very helpful.

Cold Therapy for Women in Perimenopause and Menopause

“At perimenopause and menopause, women’s bodies undergo significant physical changes,” Alex explains. “Hormones change, metabolism declines, and it may seem more challenging to remain in shape or to even have energy. Cold exposure works by increasing brown fat, enhancing blood circulation, and decreasing inflammation. I’ve had the privilege of working with a lot of women in this phase of life; adding strength training and recovery tools and exposure to the cold makes them regain a sense of control over their bodies again.”

Dr. Daidone stresses to begin gradually and be mindful of your tolerance, as cold sensitivity can vary.