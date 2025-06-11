4 Lazy Girl Habits That Melt Belly Fat After 50 (Science Explains Why)

Melting belly fat can oftentimes feel like an uphill battle—especially when juggling a jam-packed schedule. At the end of a long day’s work, hitting the gym is likely the last thing you want to do. If you’re looking for minimal-effort, fat-blasting solutions, we have you covered. Little tweaks to your diet and lifestyle can make a major difference. Here are four lazy girl habits that help shrink belly fat after 50, backed by science.

Eat Plenty of Protein

A foolproof way to lose weight and slim down your tummy is by adding more protein to your meals. According to research, consuming more protein than the recommended daily amount can support weight loss and enhance body composition. In addition, studies show that individuals who follow high-protein diets typically have less belly fat than those who don’t eat a lot of protein.

All you have to do is update your shopping list the next time you head on a grocery run. Protein-packed foods like cottage cheese, eggs, fish, Greek yogurt, beans, turkey breast, and lentils boost satiety, which in turn, helps you slim down.

Reduce Stress in Your Daily Life

Stress is a true killer and contributor to unhealthy belly fat. By minimizing the amount of stress in your life, you’re doing your overall health and wellness a solid. Activities like mindful meditation, yoga, gentle stretching, and journaling can be helpful in decreasing stress. Plus, you can do them all in the comfort of your own home!

Nix Sugary Foods and Sweetened Beverages

A cold soda or store-bought cinnamon roll may taste great, but neither is doing your waistline any favors. In fact, research shows that consuming a lot of sugar is linked to increased belly fat.

When the sugar cravings hit, the best thing you can do is be prepared. If your kitchen is stocked up with healthier options, you’re less likely to veer off track. For instance, snacks like protein-packed energy bars, dried fruit, dark chocolate, fresh fruit, Greek yogurt with farm-fresh honey, and cottage cheese with fruit effectively curb cravings.

Drink Green Tea

Fancy lattes packed with add-ins are another surefire way to put on unwanted belly fat. Instead, consider getting your caffeine fix with green tea, which only has about two to three calories per cup.

According to a study published in Clinical Nutrition, participants who consumed high-dose green tea extract experienced substantial weight loss and reduced waist circumference. So swap out your go-to cup of joe for a mug of green tea! It’s that simple.