 Skip to content

5 Daily Core Exercises That Shrink Belly Fat for Women 50+

Keep your core lean and strong after 50 with this daily workout routine.
Avatar for Alexa Mellardo
By
Published on June 16, 2025 | 6:00 AM

Aging gracefully means different things to everyone. For some, it means a youthful appearance and no wrinkles. For others, it means staying fit and trim. If it’s the latter, listen up. We spoke with Roger Montenegro, head coach and owner of Made Possible Personal Training, a private personal training studio based out of St. Petersburg, Florida, who shares the daily core workout that will keep your belly flat after 50.

Core strength becomes even more important as we age, not just for how we look but for how we move and feel day to day,” Roger explains. “A strong core helps with balance, posture, and protecting your low back. It’s not about doing more crunches everyday. It’s about learning how to use your core the right way so your spine and joints don’t take on extra stress. Most people over 50 are already dealing with tight hips, stiff spines, or some level of back pain. Good core training can help with all of that if it’s done right.”

As you age, it’s essential to manage your stress, train wisely, and maintain a healthy diet. It’s also important to be mindful of belly flat, otherwise known as visceral fat, which is found deep in the abdominal area around your organs. Visceral fat can cause many concerning health conditions, including type-2 diabetes, heart disease, and some cancers. Working your core consistently can help keep this “midriff spread” at bay throughout your 50s and longer

Here is the daily core workout routine Roger recommends that will help keep your belly flat after 50.

“Done right and done consistently, it can make a huge difference in how your core looks and feels, without destroying your lower back,” he says.

Dead Bugs (3 sets of 8 to 10 reps per side)

Sports training of a girl. Exercise dead bug. From the position of lying on the back alternately with the hand and foot
Shutterstock

“Go slow, control every rep, and make sure your low back stays pressed into the floor,” Roger stresses.

  1. Lie flat on your back with your arms extended toward the ceiling and knees in a tabletop position.
  2. Press your back into the floor and engage your core.
  3. Lower one arm and the opposite leg.
  4. Repeat on the other side and continue to alternate.

5 Strength Moves That Burn Belly Fat Faster Than a Treadmill Run

Side Plank with Reach or Pallof Press (3 sets of 10 reps per side)

Banded Anti Rotation or Pallof Press Gym Exercise
Shutterstock
  1. To perform a Pallof press, anchor a resistance band at chest level.
  2. Assume a perpendicular position to the band with your feet shoulder-width apart.
  3. Hold the band with both hands and step away from the anchor point until there’s tension.
  4. Pull the band toward your chest, making sure your elbows are bent.
  5. Activate your core and press the band ahead of you until your arms are extended.
  6. Hold the position for a moment.
  7. Use control to return to the start position.

6 Dumbbell Moves That Melt Fat Better Than Spin Class

Plank Shoulder Taps (3 sets of 10 reps per side)

couple doing planks with shoulder taps during outdoor workout
Shutterstock

“Squeeze everything—glutes, quads, [and] abs,” Roger notes. “Keep your body in one straight line.”

  1. Assume a high plank with your hands under your shoulders and your body straight.
  2. Tap your left hand to your right shoulder, keeping your hips and body stable as you do so.
  3. Repeat on the other side, continuing to alternate tapping.
Alexa Mellardo
Alexa is a content strategist, editor, and writer based in Greenwich, Connecticut. She has 11+ years of experience creating content for travel, lifestyle, fitness, wellness, F&B, home, and celeb news publications. Read more about Alexa
More in Mind + Body
  • 6 At-Home Exercises That Sculpt Your Body Faster Than Gym Machines

    6 At-Home Moves That Sculpt Faster Than the Gym

  • 5 Daily Core Exercises That Shrink Belly Fat for Women 50+. Cover. Side Plank with Hand Behind Head.

    5 Core Moves To Shrink Belly Fat After 50

  • Unrecognized strong fit woman doing a plank at home with feet elevated on sofa. 4 Bodyweight Moves That Build Muscle Faster Than You Think Cover

    4 Bodyweight Moves That Build Muscle Super Fast

  • Buffalo, Minnesota, USA - May 20, 2017 Murph Challenge 2017, Happy athletic girl coming back from 1 mile run and flexing her biceps. 5 Walking Tricks That Burn Fat and Build Muscle, According to a Trainer. Cover

    5 Walking Tricks That Burn Fat and Build Muscle

  • Speediance Gym Monster 2

    I Tried $3,000 AI Home Gym for 2 Weeks

Copyright 2025 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Eat This Not That is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.