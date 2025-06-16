5 Daily Core Exercises That Shrink Belly Fat for Women 50+

Aging gracefully means different things to everyone. For some, it means a youthful appearance and no wrinkles. For others, it means staying fit and trim. If it’s the latter, listen up. We spoke with Roger Montenegro, head coach and owner of Made Possible Personal Training, a private personal training studio based out of St. Petersburg, Florida, who shares the daily core workout that will keep your belly flat after 50.

“Core strength becomes even more important as we age, not just for how we look but for how we move and feel day to day,” Roger explains. “A strong core helps with balance, posture, and protecting your low back. It’s not about doing more crunches everyday. It’s about learning how to use your core the right way so your spine and joints don’t take on extra stress. Most people over 50 are already dealing with tight hips, stiff spines, or some level of back pain. Good core training can help with all of that if it’s done right.”

As you age, it’s essential to manage your stress, train wisely, and maintain a healthy diet. It’s also important to be mindful of belly flat, otherwise known as visceral fat, which is found deep in the abdominal area around your organs. Visceral fat can cause many concerning health conditions, including type-2 diabetes, heart disease, and some cancers. Working your core consistently can help keep this “midriff spread” at bay throughout your 50s and longer

Here is the daily core workout routine Roger recommends that will help keep your belly flat after 50.

“Done right and done consistently, it can make a huge difference in how your core looks and feels, without destroying your lower back,” he says.

Dead Bugs (3 sets of 8 to 10 reps per side)

“Go slow, control every rep, and make sure your low back stays pressed into the floor,” Roger stresses.

Lie flat on your back with your arms extended toward the ceiling and knees in a tabletop position. Press your back into the floor and engage your core. Lower one arm and the opposite leg. Repeat on the other side and continue to alternate.

5 Strength Moves That Burn Belly Fat Faster Than a Treadmill Run

Side Plank with Reach or Pallof Press (3 sets of 10 reps per side)

To perform a Pallof press, anchor a resistance band at chest level. Assume a perpendicular position to the band with your feet shoulder-width apart. Hold the band with both hands and step away from the anchor point until there’s tension. Pull the band toward your chest, making sure your elbows are bent. Activate your core and press the band ahead of you until your arms are extended. Hold the position for a moment. Use control to return to the start position.

6 Dumbbell Moves That Melt Fat Better Than Spin Class

Plank Shoulder Taps (3 sets of 10 reps per side)

“Squeeze everything—glutes, quads, [and] abs,” Roger notes. “Keep your body in one straight line.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e