5 Standing Exercises That Restore Arm Strength Faster Than Gym Machines After 55

A decline in arm strength may be the inspiration you need to revamp your workout routine.

What do pickleball, tennis, vacuuming, rock climbing, and getting dressed all have in common? They all require arm strength. The ability to perform daily chores and activities is easily taken for granted, but it becomes increasingly essential with age. Your lean muscle starts to decline each year after age 30 or so, due to hormonal and metabolic changes, along with adopting a more sedentary lifestyle. It’s critical to add movement to each day to slow down this decrease in muscle mass.

To help you out, we spoke with Terry Tateossian, Founder, Certified Lifestyle Medicine Coach, Trainer, and Nutritionist for Women 40+ at THOR – The House of Rose, who has completed a variety of advanced training to support her work in women’s health and middle-aged weight loss. We’re here with five standing exercises you can add to your routine to restore arm strength faster than gym machines after 55.

“If independence is a priority, like carrying groceries, luggage, lifting, reaching, opening jars or supporting your own body weight, then loss of arm strength can give you the confidence to be active, strong and vibrant for many decades ahead,” Tateossian says. “The key with any strength training is progressive overload and mechanical tension. To build muscle and strength, we need to challenge the muscles over time by increasing reps or sets, or the amount of weight or time under tension and complexity of the exercises. You can MOST definitely achieve this with standing exercise done at home.”

Below, Tateossian breaks down five standing moves that can help restore arm strength quicker than gym machines after 55. This simple upper-body routine only requires dumbbells and resistance bands.

Standing Band Lat Pulldown

Anchor a resistance band to a high point. Stand facing the anchor point with your feet hip-width apart. Grab the band with straight arms, hands shoulder-width apart. Activate your core and slightly bend your knees. Use control to pull the band down until it reaches your thighs. Gradually return the band to the start position. Perform 3 sets of 10 to 12 reps with 60 seconds of rest between sets.

Standing Band Row

Start by anchoring a resistance band to a sturdy pole at chest level. Stand tall, facing the anchor point. Hold the handles with both hands. Bend your elbows and pull the band toward your chest. Squeeze your shoulder blades and the backs of your arms. Extend your arms back to the start position. Perform 3 sets of 10 to 12 reps with 60 seconds of rest between sets.

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Standing Dumbbell Shoulder Press

Stand tall with your feet hip-width apart. Hold a dumbbell in each hand at shoulder level, palms facing forward. Press the weights overhead, extending your arms. Use control as you lower the weights back to shoulder height. Perform 3 sets of 10 to 12 reps with 60 seconds of rest between sets.

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Standing Isometric Bicep Hammer Curls

Hold a dumbbell in each hand with a neutral grip. Keep your arms completely extended at your sides and relax your shoulders. With your palms facing inward, curl the weights up toward your shoulders. Use control to lower. Perform 3 sets of 10 to 12 reps with 60 seconds of rest between sets.

Standing Overhead Dumbbell Tricep Extension